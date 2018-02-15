The Sun News
Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes

— 15th February 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday,  declared it would invoke the recently-passed Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb clashes between herdsmen and farmers, particularly in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government  (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, gave the declaration while briefing newsmen after a security meeting, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to Adeoluwa, the law had taken care of the contemporary challenges involving herdsmen and farmers.

The SSG also said the state government would strengthen its conflict resolution committee which, he said, had recorded more success since it was put in place in 2012.

He added the state government and security agencies would pay a closer look at the activities of the trans-border pastoralists, whom he blamed for most of the attacks in the state.

Adeoluwa further said government, at the security meeting, equally directed village heads in the state to conduct local census and keep records of genuine herders in their community with a view to combating the menace locally.

While commending the locals for not engaging in reprisal attacks, AdeOluwa said the government was paying attention to the possibility of Boko Haram elements’ involvement in the menace.

He further hinted that compensations would be paid to genuine victims from both sides while not opening floodgate of claims.

Adeoluwa, who maintained that all Nigerians were welcome in the state, however, emphasised the need for them to follow the laws of the land.

“All Nigerians would be welcome in Ogun State but there are laws and rules that every stakeholder, every visitor, every herdsman, every farmer must comply with,” the SSG stated.

 

