Ogun State Poly: We’ll meet NBTE’s November deadline – Amosun

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured that the state government will work assiduously, to meet the mid November deadline given by the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) for the provision of basic infrastructure in the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The governor, equally, assured that no existing villages within the institution, which he hinted may commence in December, will be demolished to give way for the new polytechnic, just as he promised that farmers whose crops were destroyed will be adequately compensated.

Amosun gave these assurances on Friday when he spoke at the foundation laying ceremony of the Ogun State Polytechnic, situated at Ijaye-Okembo, Ipokia in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The state government had in 2016, sent a bill to the House of Assembly for the upgrade of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and the establishment of Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The bill was passed by the State House of Assembly and was signed into law by the governor in March this year.

Speaking further at the turning of sod ceremony at the polytechnic permanent site, Amosun, who disclosed that the school will be a multi campus, with campuses in Imeko and Idi Iroko, maintained that the end of October and mid November deadline given by NBTE for the provision of infrastructure in the polytechnic, will be met.

He specifically mentioned that lecture rooms and few offices will be ready before the NBTE team visits for inspection.

Justifying the establishment of the polytechnic, Amosun, said “it was a further realisation of the need to have more science based tertiary institutions in Ogun state to meet up with the new industrial hub status of the state”.

He added: “the polytechnic was also a culmination of our administration’s desire for even spread of socio-economic development and to produce professionals in technical education”.

The governor, who expressed optimism that the new polytechnic will change the landscape of Ipokia town and enhance the socio-economic of the indigenes, solicited for the contribution of well meaning individuals for the development of the school.

He, however, cautioned that traditional practices should be moderated to accommodate staff and students seeking admission into the school.

Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Education of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, observed there won’t be any meaningful development in the country without sound technical education.

She further pointed out that the establishment of the new polytechnic was a strong indication of equitable distribution of projects in the state.

Also speaking, the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who described the project as landmark, urged Ogun West indigenes to rally support for the institution.