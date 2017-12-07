The Sun News
7th December 2017 - Ogun Speaker canvasses bigger space for women in governance
7th December 2017 - Numan killings: CAN fumes over ‘indifferent’ attitudes of leaders
7th December 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbajo arrives Sagamu
7th December 2017 - Gombe launches UN Resolution 1325 to alleviate plight of women
7th December 2017 - BREAKING: Amaechi visits Ambode in Lagos
7th December 2017 - Adamu selects 10 players for COPA Lagos tourney
7th December 2017 - Cameroon escalates military crackdown on Anglophone separatists
7th December 2017 - BREAKING: Sagamu agog for installation of 19th Akarigbo
7th December 2017 - Complete Anambra Airport, APGA S’ Africa urges Obiano
7th December 2017 - NDLEA seizes 1,293.424kg hard drugs in Gombe
Home / National / Ogun Speaker canvasses bigger space for women in governance

Ogun Speaker canvasses bigger space for women in governance

— 7th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, has called for involvement of more women in governance saying, “women posses the needed capacity to contribute positively to the development of any society”.

According to him, active participation of women in the process of governance is essential in achieving national development.

Adekunbi, who noted Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration, in the last six years, had involved more women in governance, made this call in Ago-Iwoye, at an interactive meeting  with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leaders in Ogun East senatorial district, as part of his gubernatorial familiarisation visits to senatorial districts in the state.

The Speaker lauded the women for their support, particularly in the area of policy and solicited more support at ensuring the sustainability of the legacies of the present administration.

He stressed the essence of women in political and public administration, urging them to mobilise themselves for more political participation at all levels of government.

Adekunbi, accompanied on the visit by some APC chieftains in the state, however, implored the women group to support Ogun West’s quest to produce the next governor in 2019.

He also urged the group to support his gubernatorial ambition, noting “the task ahead requires a capable person, who has been part of the foundation of the rebuilding mission of the state”.

In their respective remarks, the leaders of the women group, Mrs. Oyinkansola Cole, Hon. Aderounke Soyoye and Alhaja W.O Quadri, sought for more appointments of women in government to enhance good governance.

