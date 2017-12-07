Ogun Speaker canvasses bigger space for women in governance

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, has called for involvement of more women in governance saying, “women posses the needed capacity to contribute positively to the development of any society”.

According to him, active participation of women in the process of governance is essential in achieving national development.

Adekunbi, who noted Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration, in the last six years, had involved more women in governance, made this call in Ago-Iwoye, at an interactive meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leaders in Ogun East senatorial district, as part of his gubernatorial familiarisation visits to senatorial districts in the state.

The Speaker lauded the women for their support, particularly in the area of policy and solicited more support at ensuring the sustainability of the legacies of the present administration.

He stressed the essence of women in political and public administration, urging them to mobilise themselves for more political participation at all levels of government.

Adekunbi, accompanied on the visit by some APC chieftains in the state, however, implored the women group to support Ogun West’s quest to produce the next governor in 2019.

He also urged the group to support his gubernatorial ambition, noting “the task ahead requires a capable person, who has been part of the foundation of the rebuilding mission of the state”.

In their respective remarks, the leaders of the women group, Mrs. Oyinkansola Cole, Hon. Aderounke Soyoye and Alhaja W.O Quadri, sought for more appointments of women in government to enhance good governance.