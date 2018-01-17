Ogun sets up task force on fuel scarcity as monarch decries landgrabbers

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Worried by the lingering fuel scarcity in Ogun, the state government has set up a task force with a mandate to make the products available in 48 hours.

The Task Force comprises men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), oil and gas trade associations as well as public and civil servants.

Inaugurating the committee in Abeokuta, yesterday, Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, who described the fuel scarcity as worrisome, said government has been interfacing with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to address the anomaly since it started.

Meanwhile, traditional ruler of Atan, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government of the state, Oba Olatunji Oluwole, has pleaded with the state government to save the residents from landgrabbers. The monarch, accompanied by some chiefs and Baales, addressed newsmen after a peaceful protest to Iwe Irohin House, in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the state capital. Oba Oluwole equally urged law enforcement agencies to come to the aid of Atan residents, and added that the landgrabbers are bent on fomenting crisis in the town.

“Some people, suspected to be land speculators, are now terrorising our communities in Alago, Egando-Akinbo, Aiyedego, Lemomu, Kajola, Adeseun and Oloya villages. Government should take drastic action against these landgrabbers as they continue to terrorise us everyday…”