Ogun screens intending Christian pilgrims

The Ogun State’s 7-man committee set up to screen intending pilgrims for April/May 2018 Pilgrimage exercise to the holy land in Israel says it would would not relent at curbing the activities of fake and intending pilgrims with ulterior motive if absconding in Israel.

Chairman of the committee, a representative from Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Mr. Adetunji Adetoye, who made this known during the screening exercise for the intending pilgrims at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said constitution of the committee was in line with the regulatory measures of the Commission at ensuring hitch-free pilgrimage.

Adetoye maintained that parts of the objectives of the Committee were not only to educate and prepare intending pilgrims for religious task ahead in holy land but also to cross examine all their travelling documents, data, sponsorship and age eligibility among other requirements towards ensuring that they were intact without deceit.

He, however, note that there were some fake intending pilgrims with age barrier, sponsorship issues among other travelling challenges who were not sincerely devoted for pilgrimage but had ulterior motives of absconding at Israel, assuring that the security screening measures of the committee at the home front would definitely fish them out before defiling the good reputation of the state.

The Chairman Screening Committee added further that the success recorded by the committee was due to the commitment of its members as well as collaboration between necessary security agencies which had been of great help for achieving the set objectives.

In his contributions, the Executive Secretary, State Pilgr‎ims Welfare Board, Pastor Wole Odejobi said the efforts of the committee were germane to the success of pilgrimage exercise in the state, enjoining all intending pilgrims to always be truthful and shun any act capable of tarnishing the name of Jesus Christ and Christendom in general.

The names of Seven Man Committee are; Mr. Adetunji Adetoye, Chairman, a representative from (NCPC); Archbishop Oludotun Ogunseye, Board Chairman; Pastor Wole Odejobi, Executive Secretary of the Board; Mrs. Olubunmi Ayodele, NCPC representative; Mrs. Alaba Ogunnaike, Mr. Julius Oderinde, Mr. Tunde Akinsanya, members.