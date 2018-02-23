Ogun school spreads love to orphans

Job Osazuwa

Star Diamond International School, Ojodu Berger, Ogun State, has showered gift items on orphans and abandoned babies in orphanages in Lagos State.

On February 14, 35 students of the school, dressed in red and white and accompanied by their teachers, set out on a special mission of spreading love to the less-privileged. Tunji Adebajo Foundation, a motherless and abandoned babies’ home, at Tunji Adebajo Street, Fagba, Lagos State, was their destination.

Items presented to the home were cartons of noodles, drinks, toilet paper, biscuits, a bag of rice, 900 kilogrammes of semolina, semovita, oats, milk and clothes.

Welcoming her guests and taking receiving the gifts, a staff of the home, Rashidat Ibrahim, appreciated the benefactors for their kind gesture. She said the items would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

She informed her visitors that the home, which was established 14 years ago, came out of the experience of the founder, Adebajo, at an orphanage while growing up. She stated that the centre had received 120 babies since inception.

The home only accepts 12 infants at a time, and the babies are given out for adoption before age six, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

“We don’t keep them here for too long before adoption. They attend normal schools with other children who live with their parents. They are not homeless; the only difference is that they don’t live under the roof of their own parents. At the moment, we have only six of them with us because six were adopted not too long ago.

“Whoever is interested in any of the children would have to liaise with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development at Alausa, Ikeja. Once the ministry is satisfied after its investigations, it gives the authorisation for proper adoption. Before then, the would-be parent must have started bonding with the child. We release them as early as possible in order for the child to quickly get used to the interested parent while still growing,” Ibrahim said.

On the same day, the school also despatched another set of students and teachers to Royal Diamond Orphanage in Unity Estate, Sabo, Ojodu, Lagos to shower the orphans and others who were abandoned by their parents with various gift items.

The head teacher of Star Diamond, Mr. Patrick Chile Njoku, told Daily Sun that the school, in support of parents, embarked on the charity mission as a way of rewarding the society it had benefited from. He said there was no other better way the school could have celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day outside showing love to abandoned babies.

He said taking the students along to the homes was to teach them to love others who are not as privileged as they are. Another reason, according to him, was to make the children appreciate their parents’ sacrifice, which ensures they have a better life.