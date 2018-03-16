Ogun school murders: Suspect says “frustration” drove him to kill

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Lekan Adebisi, the man suspected to have killed two pupils of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, at Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun State on Thursday, confessed that he attacked and hacked the pupils out of “frustration.”

The school children – Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi – were reportedly killed by the suspect on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The suspect is said to have stormed the school while the pupils were on lunch break. He reportedly proceed to hack the children to death with a cutlass before fleeing the scene.

Adebisi was, however, apprehended on Wednesday in the bush through the combined efforts of the police team attached to Ogbere Area Command, led by Makinde Kayode, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and some local hunters.

Parading the suspect on Thursday, State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who condemned the heinous crime, said Adebisi would soon be charged to court.

In a brief interview with a Daily Sun correspondent, the suspect, who seemed incoherent, said he was 28 years old and eked out a living as a home lesson teacher.

When asked about why he killed the two pupils, he said, “I did not eat for two weeks and I went out to beg for money. Nobody gave me money. When I had money, I took care of family members, friends and even outsiders.”

“It was due to frustration, it was due to frustration. When hunger gripped me and it became unbearable, I then thought about my life and I concluded and asked myself: what type of life am I living?” he said.

“It was a bad life, then I went and took cutlass and I was prepared to face the consequence.”

Adebisi said he was single, insisting he used to organise lessons for children, charging N20 per child.