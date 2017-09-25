Ogun private health facilities tasked on data evaluation

A call has gone to private health facilities in Ogun State to always forward collated data of their activities to appropriate agency of government in order to enhancing adequate data capturing and improving health indices of the State.

The Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, made the call in a statement by its Media Officer, Mrs. Waliyat Odemakin at the end of a three-day seminar for the group on “Impact Now Application” on Family Planning organised by Pathfinder International Nigeria and Palladium, held in Abeokuta.

The group stressed that data capturing, evaluation and validation remain sacrosanct to the development of any health system, hence the need for health facilities to accord the practice its deserved, more so, attention became necessary.

The group added that they were interested in accelerate improvement of the state health sector, stating that concerted efforts would be made on reproductive health, particularly family planning to assist the state meet up with its Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPC) target currently at 26% to 52.4% by 2018, thereby contributing to the National Family Planning Blueprint.

The consultant to Palladium, Dr. Sunny Okoroafor who emphasised on the significance of the Impact Now Application, advised the group to make use of the model in their advocacy strategy for a result-oriented effort on family planning activities in the State.

Okoroafor urged the State government, policy-makers to invest on family planning for its cost-effectiveness, life saving and socio-life saving and socio-economic development benefits.

‎ In her contribution, the programme officer of Pathfinder International, Nigeria, Mrs Edirin Aderemi said efforts should be intensified by government and concerned groups to create a friendly and condusive environment for family planning programmes and activities to thrive in the State, adding that resourse allocation, as well as prompt release of budgeted fund should be given priority to prevent more women and children from dying.