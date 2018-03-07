Ogun police nab 55 suspected robbers, kinappers

The Ogun State Police Command has round up 55 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fake lawyers and arms and ammunition recovered.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives and detectives made the arrests at different locations: “Other criminals have been arrested and some arms and ammunition including charms were recovered. The command has mapped out some strategies of stop and search to make sure the state is peaceful.”

He explained that SARS operatives arrested an ex-convict, Surajuden impersonating as a director director of finance on Facebook: “The suspect, a fashion designer from Ijebu-Ode, posed on Facebook as an NNPC staff with the picture of the said director through which he has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“Also, the suspect has duped one Bimpe of N950, 000 having claimed to be an NNPC staff based in Port Harcourt and blocked the woman on his face book page. The suspect was arrested on February 17, 2018, when trying to defraud another woman.

“A pastor and general overseer of a ministry in Iba, Lagos State, Daniel was arrested for robbery, working for a syndicate snatching cars. He has made useful confessional statement.”

Iliyasu added that the detectives in Ibara Police Division arrested a fake lawyer, Vacoster, who has parading himself as a lawyer and holding legal briefs for unsuspecting members of the public: “It was the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ogun State chapter, that reported the case to police.

“The association’s investigation about him indicated that he has never at any time been called to Bar. He confessed that he was never called to Bar having failed to go through the Law School.

“SARS operatives killed a member of kidnap syndicate terrorizing people of Ilaro and environs. The syndicate kidnapped one Sani, took him to a thick forest where they tied him for seven days waiting for his people to pay ransom.

“It was when the rope they used to tie him got loose while his abductors were fast asleep. The SARS operatives mobilized, followed the victim and combed the forest. Seven members of the gang escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”