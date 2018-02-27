The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Stay clear of Army shooting range in Ajilete, Navy warns residents
27th February 2018 - BREAKING: APC extends Oyegun, others’ tenure
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls
27th February 2018 - Amosun felicitates with Kelani at 70
27th February 2018 - TRCN, stakeholders meet to strengthen teaching profession
27th February 2018 - NAFDAC intercepts 45 containers of illegal drug
27th February 2018 - Gombe varsity mulls Business School
27th February 2018 - Ogun police issue 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers
27th February 2018 - Amosun harps on doctors’ well-being
27th February 2018 - Faulty microphones disrupt APC NEC meeting, as Buhari, Oyegun, others sit still
Home / National / Ogun police issue 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers

Ogun police issue 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers

— 27th February 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has issued a 21-day ultimatum to persons in possession of illegal  and prohibited firearms, to surrender such to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta or the nearest police station.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to journalists, on Tuesday, persons in possession of fire arms licenses, were equally urged to come for proper verification and revalidation of such licenses, warning failure to do so may lead to the arrest and prosecution of such persons.

Abimbola, disclosed the command’s directive followed the order of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, enforcing the Firearms Acts, banning the possession and use of illegal and prohibited firearms, ammunition, weapon and devices, locally fabricated or modified.

He added that the aim of the operation was to checkmate and enable the police to deal decisively with herders/farmers clashes, kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, cattle rustling, militancy, terrorism, and other violent crimes.

The PPRO, however, warned that any person or group of persons who still posses any of the prohibited fire arms is found after the expiration of the ultimatum will be arrested and prosecuted.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, said a Police Task Enforcement Team had been set up by the Commissioner of Police in the state, to commence the mop-up, seizure and recovery of all illegal and prohibited firearms and ammunition from wrong hands, suspected militias, militants, and criminal/unlawful gangs.

The operation, according to him, will equally include cordon, search and raid, seizure from any premises, hideouts, dwelling houses or buildings or sites or any other locations where these illegal and prohibited firearms are suspiciously kept or being used.

“Members of the general public, individuals and groups such as vigilantes and neighborhood watch groups, town unions, hunters and watch night men or any group or association, under any capacity or guise other than statutory security agencies recognised and gazetted  by the Federal Government of Nigeria to bear firearms of specified category; who are currently possessing and using prohibited/illegal firearms such as pump action gun and the likes for whatsoever purpose are hereby warned and given 21 days from the day of this publication to surrender it to the Commissioner of Police and be law-abiding.

“The aim of this operation is to checkmate and enable the police to deal decisively with herders and farmers clashes, kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, cattle rustling, militancy, terrorism, and other violent crimes,” PPRO stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stay clear of Army shooting range in Ajilete, Navy warns residents

— 27th February 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos Communities within the Nigerian Army Shooting range in Ajilete, Ogun state, have been asked to stay away from the areas around the shooting range as officers and men of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) conducts its Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX). The warning, according to a statement from the NAVTRAC, is to…

  • BREAKING: APC extends Oyegun, others’ tenure

    — 27th February 2018

    The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a one year extension of the tenure of all its elected and appointed party officials, including its national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. This was part of the outcome of the party’s NEC meeting held in Abuja, on Tuesday. Details later   Miracle…

  • JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls

    — 27th February 2018

    The Federal Government has released the names and other details of the missing girls numbering about 110 who are yet to be accounted for following the attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19. The list was contained in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday, by Minister…

  • Amosun felicitates with Kelani at 70

    — 27th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has rejoiced with renowned cinematographer and photographer, Mr. Tunde Kelani, as he turns 70 years old. Amosun, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, described Kelani as an epitome of cinema, who has also used his exemplary skills to promote the…

  • TRCN, stakeholders meet to strengthen teaching profession

    — 27th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), on Tuesday, met with dean of faculties of education in Nigeria’s higher institutions and other relevant stakeholders to brainstorm and develop implementable roadmap for the achievement of teacher professionalism and quality education in Nigeria. The TRCN, alongside the stakeholders, were unhappy that quacks have invaded…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share