Ogun plans solar energy for Ipokia Poly

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to ensure that the newly-established Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, has uninterrupted power supply, the state government has concluded plans to install solar power energy at the institution.

In a statement issued, over the weekend, in Abeokuta, by Head of Media in the Works and Infrastructure Ministry, Ayokunle Ewuoso, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Lekan Adegbite, said that the solar power system would be installed by an Independent Power Provider (IPP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Adegbite, in the statement, further stated that the immediate environment of the institution would also benefit from the solar power system.

The Commissioner also explained that the IPP company selected for the project was one of the 12 Independent Power Providers, earlier screened and certified to provide electricity for the state.

He said, “Government has decided to allocate 5-Hectares of land to the IPP out of the 400 Hectares allocated for the institution. The IPP needs a large expanse of land where it will install the solar panels. This is from where the solar energy will be transmitted to the institution and its environs”.

“What we want to achieve in all of these is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the school and equally allow the immediate environment benefit. Though it will not be free”.

On the take-off of the institution, the Adegbite, noted “government is optimistic of its completion by early 2018, barring any unforseen circumstances”.

“By the pedigree of the contractors selected for the project, coupled with adequate funding, within 8-10 weeks, we should have some buildings ready where academics and non-academic activities can commence. You will recall that the governor had promised that activities in the institution will be phased in such a way that it becomes fully operational in about four years”. He added.

He, however, noted that government will provide structure that will serve as accommodation for academic and non-academic staff, adding government was ready to partner individuals and investors in the provision of hostels within and outside the school.