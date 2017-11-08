Ogun pilgrims board rolls out schedule for 2018 Hajj

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrim’s Welfare Board will on Monday November 13, 2018 begin the preparation for 2018 Holy Pilgrimage to Makkah and Medinah.

A release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Kalejaiye indicated that the Hajj Screening forms would be available at Block B, New Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, from Monday November 13 to December 15, 2017 at the sum of One Thousand Naira Only.

According to Kalejaiye, the intending pilgrims are expected to Obtain application form of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) only, Pay a deposit of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) only at not more than four (4) instalments on or before January 31, 2018, Pay laboratory tests fee of Four Thousand Five Hundred Naira (4,500.00) only on or before January 31, 2018, and Pay insurance fee of Four Thousand Naira (N4, 000.00) only on or before January 31, 2018.

He added that all devout Muslims who desire to participate in 2018 Hajj operations through the Board should liaise with the Finance and Account Department of the Board to ascertain the mode of payments.