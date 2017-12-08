The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Ogun PDP leaders call for hitch-free national convention
8th December 2017 - Bode George withdraws from PDP Chairmanship race
8th December 2017 - BREAKING: Kidnapped Senator regains freedom
8th December 2017 - How Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired me – Atiku
8th December 2017 - Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC
8th December 2017 - Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight
8th December 2017 - Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo
8th December 2017 - Trump to undergo physical examination early 2018
8th December 2017 - Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands
8th December 2017 - IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya
Home / National / Ogun PDP leaders call for hitch-free national convention

Ogun PDP leaders call for hitch-free national convention

— 8th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set to hold its national convention in Abuja to elect national officers of the party on Saturday (today), leaders, elders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, have called for a hitch-free national convention.

This call was contained in a statement signed by two former members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Johnson Olu -Fatoki and Joseph Adegbesan, Mr. Ladi Owodunni. Others were Chief Adeoye Monsuru, and Chief Gbadero Gbadela.

Others included Mr. Wasiu Saula, Alhaja Adeyinka Ilebiyi, Chief Sunday Alawode, and Alhaji Wasiu Isiaka respectively.

They said they believed in the success of the convention and therefore appealed to members to remain calm and ensure peaceful and fruitful convention.

They also commended the leadership qualities of the party’s national caretaker committee for ensuring that the party is reorganized and repositioned ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“Being committed and loyal party members, we believe that the success of our National Convention on December 9 is paramount and important to the future of our great party. We therefore appeal to all members to remain calm and join in ensuring a peaceful and fruitful convention.” They added.

Meanwhile, they urged the new national executive to be elected, to address all the petitions sent to different committees in respect of the state congress of November 4, ward and local governments congresses of October 21st and 28th, held in Ogun State respectively.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun PDP leaders call for hitch-free national convention

— 8th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set to hold its national convention in Abuja to elect national officers of the party on Saturday (today), leaders, elders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, have called for a hitch-free national convention. This call was contained in a statement…

  • Bode George withdraws from PDP Chairmanship race

    — 8th December 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) Chief Olabode George has withdrawn from the chairmanship race of the party. He announced his withdrawal from the contest at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday night. George withdrawal from the contest is coming few hours to the PDP national…

  • BREAKING: Kidnapped Senator regains freedom

    — 8th December 2017

    A Nigerian Senator, Ayo Arise kidnapped  last Sunday,  has been freed by his abductors. He was released on Friday morning at an undisclosed location in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State and left to find his way. He eventually arrived his hometown of Oye Ekiti about 4pm. Arise and his driver were released after…

  • How Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired me – Atiku

    — 8th December 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has revealed how late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired him with his extraordinary courage and organisational and mobilisation skills. The Waziri Adamawa made the revelation, on Friday, in a tribute marking the 20th memorial anniversary of the soldier, politician and democracy martyr. In a…

  • Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

    — 8th December 2017

    …Wants him to vie for presidency in 2019 From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, Atiku Youth Alliance Movement (AYAM), has commended the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The group, which described Atiku’s move as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, gave…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share