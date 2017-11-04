Ogun PDP holds state congress, elects new exco

…As GNI, Kashamu shun exercise

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), may have come to an end, as the party, on Saturday, held a state congress to elect new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The 31-member state executive was elected by delegates from 20 local government areas of Ogun State, in an exercise supervised by the chairman of the electoral panel, Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

The election, held at the auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, was monitored by the officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the electoral body’s Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring, Titi Ahmed, and security agents.

The congress was, however, shunned by the party’s governorship flagbearer in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka and the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu.

Addressing party members, Olafeso, who also doubles as the national vice chairman of PDP (Southwest), urged them to put the past challenges behind them and forge a common front ahead of 2019 general election.

After about eight hours of voting, a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, emerged as the state chairman of the party, Chief Ibukun Ojosipe was elected as the deputy chairman. In the same vein, Bode Bankole and Malik Ibitoye, emerged as the Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively.

The congress also elected Alhaji Ismaila Odejimi as Vice chairman 1, Architect Kayode Adebayo as Vice chairman 2, while Hon. Wale Adeogun, emerged as Vice chairman 3.

Speaking with journalists after the swearing-in of the new party exco, the chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, who described the congress as successful, said his emergence would usher in a repositioned and better PDP in Ogun State.

Ogundele, who also served as chairman of Ifo local government between 2007 and 2010, said he hoped the congress will put permanent end to the crisis in the state chapter of PDP and promised to bring all the aggrieved party members back to the party.

“I want to thank the Almighty God that has made it possible for us to have a very successful state congress in PDP. My emergence, no doubt, will bring all aggrieved members, all those that are groused back to the party and I see this congress putting an end to problems of PDP in Ogun State.

“With my emergence I intend to run an open government, open party administration. We intend to spread hand of fellowships to members that are aggrieved, we intend to extend hand of goodwill to members of other parties and I don’t have any doubt in my mind, that we will put an end to the government of penny wise, pounds foolish of APC in Ogun State . We will run all inclusive and a united PDP, we want to run a political administration that will encourage party members of other parties,” Ogundele stated.