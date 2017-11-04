The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Ogun PDP holds state congress, elects new exco
4th November 2017 - Dino Melaye pelted with stones, water sachets, charms at Kabba Day event
4th November 2017 - Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov. 10 Black Friday
4th November 2017 - MAPOLY lecturers embark on indefinite strike
4th November 2017 - Biafra: Ibn Chambers team’s fake – MASSOB
4th November 2017 - 81 students bag First Class at Bowen University, Iwo – VC
4th November 2017 - 3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu
4th November 2017 - Group donates desks to Benue schools
4th November 2017 - Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo
4th November 2017 - I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola
Home / National / Ogun PDP holds state congress, elects new exco

Ogun PDP holds state congress, elects new exco

— 4th November 2017

 

…As GNI, Kashamu shun exercise

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), may have come to an end, as the party, on Saturday, held a state congress to elect new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The 31-member state executive was elected by delegates from 20 local government areas of Ogun State, in an exercise supervised by the chairman of the electoral panel, Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

The election, held at the auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, was monitored by the officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the electoral body’s Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring, Titi Ahmed, and security agents.

The congress was, however, shunned by the party’s governorship flagbearer in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka and the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu.

Addressing party members, Olafeso, who also doubles as the national vice chairman of PDP (Southwest), urged them to put the past challenges behind them and forge a common front ahead of 2019 general election.

After about eight hours of voting, a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, emerged as the state chairman of the party, Chief Ibukun Ojosipe was elected as the deputy chairman. In the same vein, Bode Bankole and Malik Ibitoye, emerged as the Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively.

The congress also elected Alhaji Ismaila Odejimi as Vice chairman 1, Architect Kayode Adebayo as Vice chairman 2, while Hon. Wale Adeogun, emerged as Vice chairman 3.

Speaking with journalists after the swearing-in of the new party exco, the chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, who described the congress as successful, said his emergence would usher in a repositioned and better PDP in Ogun State.

Ogundele, who also served as chairman of Ifo local government between 2007 and 2010, said he hoped the congress will put permanent end to the crisis in the state chapter of PDP and promised to bring all the aggrieved party members back to the party.

“I want to thank the Almighty God that has made it possible for us to have a very successful state congress in PDP. My emergence, no doubt, will bring all aggrieved members, all those that are groused back to the party and I see this congress putting an end to problems of PDP in Ogun State.

“With my emergence I intend to run an open government, open party administration. We intend to spread hand of fellowships to members that are aggrieved, we intend to extend hand of goodwill to members of other parties and I don’t have any doubt in my mind, that we will put an end to the government of penny wise, pounds foolish of APC in Ogun State . We will run all inclusive and a united PDP, we want to run a political administration that will encourage party members of other parties,” Ogundele stated.

 

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun PDP holds state congress, elects new exco

— 4th November 2017

  …As GNI, Kashamu shun exercise From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), may have come to an end, as the party, on Saturday, held a state congress to elect new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four…

  • Dino Melaye pelted with stones, water sachets, charms at Kabba Day event

    — 4th November 2017

    From: Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, once again escaped another attack, on Saturday, during Kabba Day Celebration when some hoodlums attacked him with stones, pure water sachets and other dangerous objects, including charms. Governor Yahaya Bello, who was already at Kabba for the occasion, refused to show up at the…

  • Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov. 10 Black Friday

    — 4th November 2017

    The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has declared Nov. 10, ‘Black Friday’ as part of activities at the ongoing 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair. Mr Sola Oyetayo, Chairman, Trade Promotions Board of LCCI, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Black Friday is a…

  • MAPOLY lecturers embark on indefinite strike

    — 4th November 2017

    …Allege threat to lives From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, took a backward turn, on Saturday, as lecturers declared indefinite strike. The teaching staff of the Polytechnic, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), announced the decision after an emergency congress, held at ASUP Secretariat inside…

  • Biafra: Ibn Chambers team’s fake – MASSOB

    — 4th November 2017

    Carpets UN, Ohanaeze over ‘one Nigeria’ stance From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Saturday, said that the United Nation’s team who reportedly met with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, in Enugu, and proclaimed the indivisibility of Nigeria was a fake group. MASSOB says it…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share