Home / National / Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat

Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat

— 6th November 2017

 

…We’ll reclaim the secretariat within 48 hours – Dayo group’s spokesperson

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The newly inaugurated state executive committee of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, sacked Bayo Dayo-led executive from the party secretariat, located along Presidential Boulevard, Oke Mosan Road, Abeokuta.

The secretariat, which was hitherto was occupied by the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party was, however, taken over around 1.45p.m, by the new exco without fracas.

When our correspondent visited the secretariat, a detachment of policemen and other security agents were on ground to prevent break down of law and order.

Briefing journalists shortly after inspecting the party secretariat, the chairman of PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, said the decision to take possession of the secretariat by the new exco was a directive from the national secretariat of PDP in Abuja.

Ogundele, who was accompanied by some members of the exco and party faithful, added that contrary to the people’s expectation, the take over was peaceful and non-violent noting the national body of the party had written to security agencies to provide the necessary cover for the state exco.

“We have come to take over the state PDP secretariat, this is because there was a directive from the national secretariat to do so. We did that peacefully. Like I have said that at the appropriate time, we will take over the party secretariat from Bayo Dayo and his co-travellers.

“There was no resistance whatsoever and the exercise has been done without recourse to any form of violence or security breach. What we did was to take what rightly belonged to us”, Ogundele said.

He, however, alleged that property and materials of the secretariat worth over N5m, were either vandalized or carted away by the sacked exco.

According to him, equipment like computer, sound system and others, were discovered to have been stolen.

“We have moved around the complex and we discovered that property belonging to the party secretariat, had either been vandalized or carted away. Computers and sound equipment, were among major property carted away by Bayo Dayo people”, Ogundele stated.

The party chairman, who hinted that a legal action may be taken against the vandals, however, urged the ousted state exco to show spirit of sportsmanship and come back into the party submitting “despite the fact that we are now in charge of the PDP in Ogun State, we still extend our hand of fellowship to all the aggrieved members of our dear party, particularly those in Dayo’s camp”.

But reacting on behalf of Bayo Dayo group, the publicity secretary of the sacked exco, Bolaji Adeniji, said the take over was illegal and invasion by a dissident group in Ogun PDP.

According to him, the Ogundele led exco, who emerged at a congress, which a magistrate court had ordered not to take place, invaded the party secretariat with touts and chased away the staff of the party secretariat.

He, however, said that in contrary to Ogundele’s claim, property of the secretariat was not vandalized and vowed that Bayo Dayo led exco, whose mandate expires in 2020, will return to the secretariat in the next 48 hours, to enforce its fundamental right.

