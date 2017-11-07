The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu’s loyalists reclaim party secretariat
7th November 2017 - We’ve been grossly marginalised, S’ Kaduna cries out
7th November 2017 - Don’t plunge Nigeria into chaos, group warns agitators
7th November 2017 - Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties
7th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari presents N8.6tr 2018 budget
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: FG to borrow N1.6tr in 2018 – Buhari
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: 2018 to run Jan. to Dec. – Buhari
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: Buhari names 2018 budget proposal ‘BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION’
7th November 2017 - Man docked for stealing police officer’s money
7th November 2017 - 5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle
Home / National / Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu’s loyalists reclaim party secretariat

Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu’s loyalists reclaim party secretariat

— 7th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led exco of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State took over the party secretariat, in Abeokuta, the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party has retake possession of the secretariat.

Addressing journalists at the PDP party secretariat located at the Presidential Boulevard in the state capital, Engr. Bayo Dayo, confirmed the takeover of the secretariat from the Ogundele-led exco, which he described as ‘usurpers’.

According to Dayo, who claimed his exco remained the valid executive for the next three years, also disclosed that 17 members of Ogundele group have been arrested and arraigned in court for invasion and vandalism of party property.

He said apart from a Federal High Court judgement which forbade the PDP from tampering with his exco till 2020, there were subsisting orders which restrained the PDP or any of its organs from conducting any congress, pending the determination of the issues before the court.

Dayo, however, said the presidential and governorship ambitions of the caretaker national chairman of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and the publicity secretary of the committee, Dayo Adeyeye, respectively, made them to back illegality and caused crisis in PDP.

He said: “The so-called congress in Ogun State is an illegality that cannot stand the test of the time and the law. Sooner or later, it will be nullified.

“This avoidable illegality was brought about because of Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s and Dayo Adeyeye’s inordinate ambitions. Both them want to capitalize on their temporary appointments to build structures and allies for their respective presidential and governorship ambitions.

“They are causing more troubles and crises for the party all over the country because of their selfish interests. From Adamawa to Kwara, Lagos to Ogun, Oyo to Osun, Ondo to Ekiti, the party is divided and embroiled in deeper crises than they purportedly set out to resolve”.

He, therefore, vowed that his group was ready to challenge the “illegality up to the highest court in the land”, urging party faithful to remain calm and continue mobilizing into the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu’s loyalists reclaim party secretariat

— 7th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Barely 24 hours after the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led exco of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State took over the party secretariat, in Abeokuta, the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party has retake possession of the secretariat. Addressing journalists at the PDP party secretariat located at the Presidential Boulevard in the…

  • We’ve been grossly marginalised, S’ Kaduna cries out

    — 7th November 2017

    ….Call for implementation of 2014 confab From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The umbrella body of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), on Tuesday, alleged that their region has been grossly marginalised in the affairs of things by both the state and the Federal Government. The Association also recommended that the…

  • Don’t plunge Nigeria into chaos, group warns agitators

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City A nongovernmental oganisation, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), on Tuesday, warned all ethnic and regional agitators to shun acts capable of plunging the country into avoidable chaos. The group said the unity of the country remains non-negotiable and sacrosanct. President of the group, comrade Sheriff Mulade gave the…

  • Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ebonyi State, Chief Charles Akpu-Enika, has warned the members of the opposition political parties to stop spreading false information about the activities of the state government. He lamented that instead of appreciating the development strides of Governor David Umahi, “some members of the opposition parties,…

  • BREAKING: Buhari presents N8.6tr 2018 budget

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a proposal of N8.6 trillion budget expenditure before the National Assembly for consideration for the 2018 fiscal year. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share