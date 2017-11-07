Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu’s loyalists reclaim party secretariat

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led exco of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State took over the party secretariat, in Abeokuta, the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party has retake possession of the secretariat.

Addressing journalists at the PDP party secretariat located at the Presidential Boulevard in the state capital, Engr. Bayo Dayo, confirmed the takeover of the secretariat from the Ogundele-led exco, which he described as ‘usurpers’.

According to Dayo, who claimed his exco remained the valid executive for the next three years, also disclosed that 17 members of Ogundele group have been arrested and arraigned in court for invasion and vandalism of party property.

He said apart from a Federal High Court judgement which forbade the PDP from tampering with his exco till 2020, there were subsisting orders which restrained the PDP or any of its organs from conducting any congress, pending the determination of the issues before the court.

Dayo, however, said the presidential and governorship ambitions of the caretaker national chairman of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and the publicity secretary of the committee, Dayo Adeyeye, respectively, made them to back illegality and caused crisis in PDP.

He said: “The so-called congress in Ogun State is an illegality that cannot stand the test of the time and the law. Sooner or later, it will be nullified.

“This avoidable illegality was brought about because of Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s and Dayo Adeyeye’s inordinate ambitions. Both them want to capitalize on their temporary appointments to build structures and allies for their respective presidential and governorship ambitions.

“They are causing more troubles and crises for the party all over the country because of their selfish interests. From Adamawa to Kwara, Lagos to Ogun, Oyo to Osun, Ondo to Ekiti, the party is divided and embroiled in deeper crises than they purportedly set out to resolve”.

He, therefore, vowed that his group was ready to challenge the “illegality up to the highest court in the land”, urging party faithful to remain calm and continue mobilizing into the party ahead of the 2019 general election.