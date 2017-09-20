The Sun News
Ogun not among states owing teachers' salaries – NUT Sec-Gen

Ogun not among states owing teachers’ salaries – NUT Sec-Gen

— 20th September 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Mike Ike-Ene, has described as ‘erroneous’, the inclusion of Ogun State among states owing teachers’ salaries.

Ike-Ene, who claimed he was misrepresented by his interviewer, therefore, gave the state a clean bill of health in the area of prompt payment of teachers’ salary.

The NUT Secretary General was, on Wednesday, reported to have listed Ogun State among 13 states in Nigeria owing teachers’ salaries.

But Ike-Ene, speaking, with journalists in a telephone interview in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, rebuffed the report credited to him  saying “the error was from the person who interviewed me because I never mentioned Ogun State”.

He, however, described Governor Ibikunle Amosun as a “teacher-friendly governor who has transformed the education sector positively and continues to give priority to the welfare of teachers”.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Oshinowo, who expressed surprise at the publication, said the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration in the state had continued to pay salaries of all its workers as and when due and not owing any category of its worker salaries.

He, therefore, assured that the state government would not relent in giving the best to its workers.

