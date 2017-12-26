The Sun News
Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate

In its determination to strengthen and ensure qualitative and efficient health care delivery, reduce maternal, newborn and child deaths, the Ogun State Government has said it remained committed to ensuring a zero  maternal and  child mortality in the state.

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunsho Amosun stated this during the Flag -Off ceremony of the December, 2017 Round of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW)  and induction of Reproductive, Maternal,Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Champions (RMNCAH) held at  Sango Primary Health Centre in  Ado- Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of the State.

Mrs Amosun, in a statement jointly signed by the Press Officers, Ogun State Primary Health Care Board, Mrs. Yemisi Fashola and Shola Ogunbanwo, assured that the state government was committed at improving maternal health and reducing child mortality, saying no woman should die in the process of giving birth and neither should children die in the process of child birth.

“I strongly believe that women shouldn’t die in the process of giving birth and neither should children die in the process of coming to life. Therefore there is need to strengthen the health system to reduce maternal, newborn and child mortality and I speak confidently when I say that the Ogun State Government is committed to improving maternal health and reducing child mortality”. She said.

Mrs Amosun noted that the MNCHW  campaign was essential at  ensuring progress in the realization of the State’s  children  right to good health care and  best start in life, adding that it aimed at  improving  the healthcare  of the whole family, especially pregnant women and children under five.

Earlier in his remarks, Commissioner  for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, enjoined parents and guidian to avail their children and wards of ages 0-5 the  advantage of the programme, highlighting some of the free health services to be provided to include: routine immunization, de-worming, malnutrition testing, vitamin a supplementation as well as free counselling and testing on HIV/AIDS and health educ ation on key household practices.

Ipaye  noted  that the present administration had  put in place measures to boost primary health care delivery  to build and renovate defective health centres, employ  health  personnel, train and retrain existing health workers, provide drugs, maintain cold and central medical stores in the State.

