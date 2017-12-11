The Sun News
11th December 2017 - Ogun ministry targets N4b revenue in 2018
11th December 2017 - Terror attack at New York bus station, several injured
11th December 2017 - State of Nation: APC rode to power on false promises – Balarabe Musa
11th December 2017 - Egypt, Russia sign contract to build Egypt’s first nuclear plant
11th December 2017 - New York: ‘Explosion’ at Manhattan bus terminal
11th December 2017 - Ensure positive impact, Amosun urges corps members
11th December 2017 - Ihedioha greets new PDP national executive
11th December 2017 - Ajimobi commends army as Buratai visits Oyo
11th December 2017 - Behold Colonel Manny Pacquiao
11th December 2017 - Trader seeks dissolution of marriage to ‘lazy man’
Ogun ministry targets N4b revenue in 2018

— 11th December 2017

Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Bimbo Ashiru, on Monday said that the ministry had put in place machinery to generate  N4 billion in  revenue next year.

Ashiru said  this while defending the ministry’s 2018 budget proposal at the Ogun House of Assembly  in Abeokuta.

The commissioner explained that the amount proposed by the ministry was achievable, saying the ministry had mapped out strategies  to block all leakages in revenue collection.

He said that the ministry had proposed to generate N200million from registration of trade and artisans in the state while N3billion would be generated from haulage.

“The ministry intends to intensify efforts on monitoring and enforcement for effective collections of haulage fee across the state.

“There are over 24,000 business premises payers in the state. The sum of N300 million is budgeted to be generated from registration and renewal of business premises.

“N500 million will be generated from inspection of quarries, monitoring of activities of quarry operators, regulation of illegal mining in the state and collection of surface rent,’’ he said.

Ashiru also said that the ministry had proposed to spend the sum N740 million on capital expenditure while N420million had been earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

Defending the budget of his ministry, Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said that the ministry had earmarked N2.6 billion as its total expenditure for 2018.

Oladipo explained that the ministry had also proposed to put in place a museum in each of the three senatorial districts in  the state.“There is no museum in Ogun East. We intend having one to be called `Museum of Cultural Heritage and Data’.

“The likes of Ogunde museum will complement that of the state,’’ he said.

Declaring the budget defence open, Deputy Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, said  the exercise was not meant to witchhunt  any Ministry, Department  or Agency, but part of the constitutional duties of the house. (NAN)

