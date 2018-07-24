Ogun House of Reps aspirant promises improved living conditions for constituents

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An aspirant into the Federal House of Representatives under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ogun State, Kehinde Ayodeji Bello, has expressed his readiness to work with the Executive arm of government to formulate laws aimed at improving the standard of living of his constituency, if elected into the Green Chamber in 2019.

Bello, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, noted that he would particularly focus on the development of health and education sectors in his constituency, which according to him are in comatose and need urgent attention for the benefit of the masses.

He added that apart from ensuring quality healthcare service and education, youth development and empowerment of women, will equally be given top priority, if given the opportunity to represent his people of Ogun Waterside, Ijebu East and Ijebu North Federal Constituency.

Bello further bemoaned poor condition of most of the state-owned hospitals and public schools in Ogun State, declaring he would facilitate construction of modern healthcare centres in the constituency, to provide basic medical services free of charge to people.

On the chances of ADC in 2019 in Ogun State, Bello assured that the party would bring solutions to all sectors of the state economy.

“Considering the fact that Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka popularly called GNI is the party’s governorship candidate, we are ready to follow his footprint and political experience.

“And by virtue of political experience of Isiaka, we will all take Ogun State to the higher level, come 2019”, he pointed out.