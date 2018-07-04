The Sun News
OGUN

Ogun House of Reps aspirant dumps APC for SDP

— 4th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An aspirant for the position of House of Representatives under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Ayoade Adesina, on Wednesday, dumped the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Adesina, while registering as a member of SDP at the state party secretariat in Abeokuta, attributed his leaving the APC “because of the dictatorial approach of the leadership of APC in the state”.

He noted further that APC, in its last ward, local government and state congresses, played politics of exclusion which prevented loyalists of some aspiring members, to participate.

“I need to seek a party where I feel that I can realise my ambition so as to take care of my people in his constituencies.

“Seeking elective positions is about serving the people in my constituency and if elected.

“I will work to better their lot”. And since APC cannot be used as a platform to actualise this altruistic ambition, I decided to join a party where people’s interest comes first before any parochial interest,” the aspirant stated.

He, therefore, assured the state leadership of SDP that, if given the party’s nod, he will ensure that Abeokuta South has quality representation at the House of Representatives.

