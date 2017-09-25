Ogun Hausa community alleges marginalisation

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Hausa community in Ogun State has alleged that the state government has failed to carry its members along in the scheme of things.

The community noted that despite the massive support it gave to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general election in the state, the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration did not deem it fit to appoint any of its members to government, even at the local government level .

Interim Chairman of Arewa Community in the state, Alhaji Sheu Uthman, stated this, on Monday, in Sagamu, during a senatorial interactive meeting with the Arewa leaders in all the local governments.

He said his members deserved to be considered for local government appointments in few local governments where they predominantly reside.

“In Ogun state for now, we don’t have any Hausa man that is representing us, though we have Awwal who is a member of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. But, we expect government of the day to at least, give us three to five appointment slots in local governments such as Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ifo and Ijebu-Ode . Those areas we have a large number of Hausa people there”, he stated.

Uthman, explained the meeting with leaders of the community in all the local governments became imperative following the current state of the nation observing “despite the fact that we are not of Yoruba extraction, we enjoy peaceful co-existence with our hosts.

“We are gathered to let our people know the importance of living in peace . We should live in peace with the people we live with and where we do our businesses”.