The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Ogun has 8,000 CDAs, says chairman
7th March 2018 - Sanitation firm to employ scavengers at Epe Landfill
7th March 2018 - Lagos set to renovate Ile-Epo market
7th March 2018 - Lagos releases 2018 calendar of art and culture
7th March 2018 - National tourism transport summit holds in May
7th March 2018 - NANTA on sure footing
7th March 2018 - Doctors in power practice
7th March 2018 - “We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose
7th March 2018 - Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks
7th March 2018 - Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees
Home / South-west Magazine / Ogun has 8,000 CDAs, says chairman

Ogun has 8,000 CDAs, says chairman

— 7th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Chairman, Community Development Council (CDC), Ogun State, Alhaji Kolawole Razaq Ikupoliyi, has described the CDC activities as selfless, appealing to people to join hands with the leadership of CDAs in their communities.
He told Daily Sun: “Since we started our administration last year, it has been with mixed feelings; trying our best to ensure that community administration continues to grow. We thank government and the Commissioner for Community Development for giving us the opportunity to serve in this capacity. So far, so good in about 8,000 CDAs that we have in the state with 216 area CDCs and 20 zonal CDCs; all these have been doing well in their assignments since I came in.
“We have been to many zones in the state to commission projects. We have executed and commissioned many community projects including roads, installation of transformers, others which are very essential and crucial to the needs of people both in rural and urban areas of the state.”
He said community development is a selfless job, since they were not being paid; “yet we use our efforts, energies to ensure that community development grows for the betterment of the people, particularly in area of security through community policing.” Ikupoliyi said at council level, the CDC has tried as much as possible to satisfy the people in terms of enacting a law that will make them happy and enjoy their stays in their respective areas:
‘People have been asking about the Community Development Law which has been signed by the state government. The law will really enlarge the operations and activities of CDCs in the state as well as give them necessary impetus to operate. It will also address many burning issues in community development, as it will highlight the responsibilities of residents, whether you are a landlord or tenant in a community.”
Making clarification about the operations of CDAs, the chairman said it is the first step in community development with 10 to 20 houses or with not less than 100 people coming together in the interest of their community:
“CDC is a step over CDAs; with 40 CDAs making one area CDC which coordinates the activities of area CDAs where all executive members of the CDAs, meet at least once in a month to discuss issues in their CDAs. The area CDC reports to zonal CDC; one in each local government area of the state. The more area CDCs, the better in a council area; because it helps in the administration of local government; making it easier.
“The Senatorial CDC which is next on the line is where all the zonal CDCs in each Senatorial CDCs report and deliberate on the affairs of the community development. Zonal is the apex at the local government level. The overall is the state council which to the glory of God I’m the current council chairman. All the area CDCs, Zonal CDS, Senatorial CDCs report to the council which in Ogun State is made up of 57 members,
“Creating more areas in community development helps the growth of the state and council. Community development is not discriminatory; whether you are Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or whatever you may be, Christians, Muslim or others, it takes care of you. There is no religious or ethnic bias.
“Our main and immediate project is the building of our state secretariat. The Ogun State Government has graciously given us about 1.6 hectares of land at Saje in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state for this purpose.
We have done the perimeter fencing and currently, we are at the designing stage. It is going to be a multipurpose hall with business centre, vocational centre; where we will be training, re-training trainers as well as an exhibition centres and others.”
He urged residents to show more interest and concerns about the running of their community development saying it is the closest to them: “Residents should change attitudes towards CDAs in their areas is not the best.
My advice to every resident is that they should show more interest in several CDAs in their areas in their own interest and their families. They should also be security vigilant, because there is no development without peace.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose

— 7th March 2018

Suggests certain people might be profiting from the Boko Haram insurgency  Calls on international community to demand an investigation into the unending counterinsurgency against Boko Haram and the Herdsmen killings Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has alleged that the longterm insurgency in the country indicates internal aggression and not external…

  • Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks

    — 7th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After eight years of trial, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to life imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty for the October 1, 2010 Independence Day bomb blasts in Abuja. The sentence, according to the court, was in line with the provisions of section 15…

  • Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

    — 7th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17. Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants. The political appointees have been given up…

  • INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

    — 7th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the Taraba state office registered some ineligible persons in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR). The state chapter of the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office on…

  • President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour

    — 7th March 2018

    Hosts CHAN, Bobsleigh Winter Olympics Team Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening received the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was handed the trophy by Christian Karembeu, a retired International footballer from France, who was representing world football body FIFA. The President and members of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share