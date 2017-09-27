The Sun News
Ogun guber: Yoruba in China pledge support to Sen. Adeola

— 27th September 2017

From: Segun Adio

As the gubernatorial contest for the next governor of Ogun State gathers steam, the support for the ambition of Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, received a major boost, on Wednesday, as a group of Yoruba resident in far away China has pledged their loyalty to the senator.

A source at the meeting said Chairman of Yoruba Forum in China, Semiu James Olasunkanmi, disclosed this on Wednesday at Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, during a courtesy visit to a political aide to Sen. Adeola, Hon. Fola Salami.

Olasunkanmi, a native of Iperu Remo, in the state, was accompanied on the visit by Patron of the Forum, Mr. Olagunju Ademola. The visiting team was led to Hon. Salami by Alhaji Azeez Salam who came all the way from the United Kingdom.

Olasunkanmi, at the meeting, maintained that they had watched the track records of Sen. Yayi and that they were convinced that he was the best man for the job.

Responding, Hon. Salami commended the group for their belief and trust in the ability of Sen. Adeola to take the state to the next level, assuring that the people of Ogun State would be better off under a governor Adeola.

 

