Ogun govt. warns coys over environmental infractions

The Ogun State Government says its zero tolerance for environmental infractions has prompted the ongoing inspection of industries operating in the state to ascertain their level of compliance, warning those disregarding the State environmental law specially in Sango and its environs not to risk being seal off.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, who made this known during an enforcement tour of inspection to industries in Ado/Odo Ota Local Government Area at the state, said one of the factories located in the area had long been endangering lives of residents in the community for its refusal to comply with the environmental laws of the state.

Oyeleye who was represented by the Team Head of the Special Task Force, Alhaji Oyesiku Amosun, noted that sustenance of environment was one of the priorities of the present administration at ensuring healthy and friendly environment for the people.

‘’We will make sure that environmental infraction becomes a thing of the past, we have standard in Ogun State and we will make sure the environment is clean at all times in line with the State law,’’ he said.

He advised industries operating in the State to abide by the environmental rules guiding the State, adding that the Ministry officials would continue to monitor their level of compliance.