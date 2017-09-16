The Sun News
Ogun govt. urged to re-open Fahsal Private School

Ogun govt. urged to re-open Fahsal Private School

— 16th September 2017

The ‎Ogun State government has been urged to re-open Fashal Nursery/Primary school, Ikolaje in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state, aftermath of the crisis engulfed the school over the death of one of its pupils in the last one year.

The deceased mother, Mrs. Toyin Ogunwunmi, made the plead at the broker meeting held at the school premises, Ikolaje, Ipokia local government after appealing to the family by the school authority over the sudden death of their son, Master Darasimi Ogunwunmi which believed to have drunk substance contained acid at the school premises.

Ogunwunmi stated that they have resolved the crisis between the family and school authority amicably against the backdrop that the bone of contention was still lingering, noting that no amount of money given to them and closure of the school could bring back their son to life.

While urging the Ogun state government to re-open the school, Mrs. Ogunwunmi emphasized that the closure had been affecting the academic calendar of the school and the pupils of that school at large, which observed that was not adequate and proper upbringing of the future leaders.

“We are pleading on behalf of the school authority of Fashal Nursery/Primary school Ikolaje to the state government to re-open the school for the children’s grace, it is now affecting our future leaders which is our children. Government should please re-open it in a matter of urgency”, Ogunwunmi pleaded.

She expressed appreciation to the state government for standing firmly to the family during the bereaved moment, saying that government’s intervention through the closure of the school was timely and it was helped to console the family and dose the crisis and tension in the area.

Mrs. Ogunwunmi added that the family had accepted their fate on the incident, noting that it’s God that giveth and taketh, hailed the Oniko of Ikolaje, Oba John Olakunle for their concerns and supports to the family.

