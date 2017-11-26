The Sun News
Home / National / Ogun govt. receives award on HIV/AIDS management

Ogun govt. receives award on HIV/AIDS management

— 26th November 2017

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has disclosed that the commitment of his administration towards effective management and treatment of HIV/AIDs has endeared the state to win Service Quality Improvement award.

Amosun who made this known while reviewing the achievements of the state government in the health sector at the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, added that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) and University of Maryland, USA said the State rated Ogun as one of the best three States in Nigeria on HIV/AIDS Service Quality Improvement.

The Governor, through the Media Officer of OGSACA, Mrs. Waliyat Odemakin, stated that the present administration had put in place public awareness programmes to educate the people on the health implications of contracting the virus, emphasising that the awareness was targeted at the teeming youth population particularly those in the tertiary institutions to embrace the Anti-AIDs clubs initiative in the State.

He said the State was poised at achieving its set goals in the outgoing year and sustain the efforts in 2018 fiscal year as well as provide care and support for People living with HIV at curbing the spread of the virus by providing high quality drugs for over 13,000 patients and ensure that all HIV positive mothers have access to medication towards preventing mother-to-child transmission.

‘’To further curb the spread of HIV/AIDs virus, our administration has created public awareness programme on the implications of contracting the HIV/AID,.’’ the governor said.

