Home / National / Ogun govt. gives N.5m to family of killed VSO officer

Ogun govt. gives N.5m to family of killed VSO officer

— 20th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government  has given the family late Kehinde Odusina, an officer of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO), who was shot and killed by armed robbers in Ayetoro area of the state few months ago a sum of N500,000.

Presenting the cheque to an elder sister of the deceased, on behalf of the state government, on Wednesday, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, advised that the money should be judiciously used in taking care of the family left behind by the late officer.

While conveying the state government’s condolence to the family of the late officer, Ojuko commended the gallantry of late Odusina in confronting and foiling the robbery incident.

He explained that the slain officer was killed in active service while attempting to foil an armed robbery attack on a filling station in Ayetoro, the headquarters of Yewa North Local Government Area of the state with three of his colleagues.

The commissioner said, “The state government is grateful and indebted to the fallen officer. We share in your grief and pains of the family at this period. He has paid the supreme sacrifices in the cause of protecting lives and property of residents of the state”.

Okujo, however, assured the people of the state that the government would not relent in its determination towards combating insecurity headlong in the state.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Commandant of Vigilante Service of Ogun State, Soji Ganzalo, recalled that the security outfit received a distress call that a group of armed robbers had wanted to rob a filling station in Ayetoro. He said that the late Odusina, with three of his colleagues, rose to the occasion and went to the scene of the robbery.

“Though Odusina was felled by the armed robbers’ bullet, but the team was able to dislodge the hoodlums successfully.”

Ganzallo appreciated the efforts of the state government towards the officers and men of the security outfit, saying that the state governor has been of great assistance to the VSO.

He added that the state government had at different occasions, taken care of the medical bill of injured officers.

