The Sun News
Latest
24th December 2017 - Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness
24th December 2017 - NDLEA arrests 175 in Benue
24th December 2017 - Peter Rufai urges Nigerians not to panic over latest FIFA ranking of Super Eagles
24th December 2017 - Broke and suicidal, ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue laments fall from grace
24th December 2017 - 24-hour patrols deployed on major South East roads
24th December 2017 - Sen. Adeola urges Christians to renew faith at Christmas
24th December 2017 - Ekiti LG poll: PDP win all 16 LGAs
24th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity: Nation groans at Christmas
24th December 2017 - El Clasico victory : It’s special Xmas gift for Barca fans –Messi
24th December 2017 - Anambra West bubbles for Nwobodo Nelson Unity Cup
Home / National / Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness

Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness

— 24th December 2017

Ogun State Civil Servants have been urged to explore the advantages presented by agribusiness to improve their living standard rather than depend solely on personal emoluments.

Commissioner I in the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi, gave the admonition at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at a quarterly training organised by the State Civil Service Commission for civil servants with the theme, ‘’Agribusiness: a Way of Contributing to the Economy.’’

Olusesi said civil servants in the state constituted a large population and have the tendency of boosting the economy if they strategically engage in agribusiness as alternative means of generating income aside from their official pay.

In his contributions, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics from the Ministry of Rural Development, Mr. Adekunle Oyesanwo, described Agribusiness as the sum total of all operations that entails the production and distribution of farm produce.

He said the role of government was to formulate policies and provide enabling environment that would promote the development of agribusiness enterprises through the provision of inputs, export and general trading.

Adekunle maintained that the success of any agricultural venture depended on the individual contemplating on establishing an agribusiness venture and how well the business was coordinated.

Responding, one of the participants, Mr. Oduntan Ibikunola from Ogun State Management and Multi-Purpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) appreciated the Ogun State Civil Service Commission for putting in place such training, adding that he has benefited a lot from it.

Another participant, Engr. Tokunbo Salami from Ogun State Road Management Agency, (OGROMA) said he was happy to be part of the training, describing it as an eye opener to huge potentials of agribusiness in the country.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness

— 24th December 2017

Ogun State Civil Servants have been urged to explore the advantages presented by agribusiness to improve their living standard rather than depend solely on personal emoluments. Commissioner I in the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi, gave the admonition at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at a quarterly training organised by the State Civil Service Commission for…

  • NDLEA arrests 175 in Benue

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 175 suspects and seized four tons 145.2545kg of cannabis sativa between January and December this year. State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in her officer, on Friday, noted…

  • Peter Rufai urges Nigerians not to panic over latest FIFA ranking of Super Eagles

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birini-Kebbi Former Super Eagles stopper, Peter Rufai, has advised Nigerians and Super Eagles fans not to panick about the latest FIFA rankings of the national team. The Super Eagles had dropped from 50th positions in the world to 51 and 9th in Africa despite impressive performances and being the first African team…

  • Broke and suicidal, ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue laments fall from grace

    — 24th December 2017

    Eleven years ago he was lining up to take part in the biggest club match in world football. During an illustrious seven-year career in the Premier League , he pocketed millions of pounds in wages, lived in a mansion and drove flashy cars. Now ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue spends his days hiding from ­bailiffs, sometimes…

  • 24-hour patrols deployed on major South East roads

    — 24th December 2017

    The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its personnel on 24-hour patrol in major roads within South East to enable it to attend to emergencies. Mr Brandon Walson, the South East Zonal Co-ordinator of NEMA, said this while inaugurating the agency’s ‘‘2017 Operation Eagle-Eye’’ in Enugu on Saturday. Walson said that the agency would…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share