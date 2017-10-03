The Sun News
Ogun Customs seizes N47m vehicles from smugglers

Ogun Customs seizes N47m vehicles from smugglers

— 3rd October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized vehicles with duty paid value worth over N47 million from smugglers in the state.

The vehicle brands which included a new 2017 Toyota Hiace model bus, Acura ZDX Saloon car, Lexus RX Jeep, Opel Omega Saloon car and Opel Astra Station Wagon, were said to have been intercepted and seized  by the Customs operatives, at the weekend, in the Abeokuta Axis of the state.

Briefing journalists, on Tuesday, at the Quarry Road, Abeokuta Command of the Customs, the Ogun State Controller of Customs, Sanni Madugu, explained the seizure was made within three days in Abeokuta and its environs.

He said the command’s commitment and dedication to fight smuggling led to the seizure of the vehicles, illegally brought into the country via Cotonuo in the Republic of Benin.

Madugu added that though, smugglers had devised new means of smuggling vehicles through the land borders into Ogun State, the operatives in the command, through intelligence gathering, had foiled many smuggling activities.

“If they (smugglers) are not tired of smuggling, we will not also be tired of seizure. We monitor their activities, we combed the bushes and discovered their hideouts. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure duties payable to the purse of the federal government are made.

“Apart from the seizure made by our men in Abeokuta Axis, several exotic cars had also been intercepted and seized at Idi Iroko Axis. We shall continue this until smugglers desist from their activities. If they fail to stop this illegal activity, we too, shall not rest on our oars to fight them to a standstill”. Madugu declared.

Meanwhile, the Customs-Controller, disclosed that three suspects who were involved in the recent attack on the patrol vehicle of customs in the state, had been arraigned in court.

