Ogun Customs seizes N205m smuggled items in two weeks

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service says its men intercepted and seized smuggled items with duty paid value over N205m.

The seized items, which included 13 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 1,168 bags of rice, 221 kegs of vegetable oil, five sacks of secondhand bags and 12 means of conveyance, with duty paid value of N153, 858, 579, were seized within two weeks by operatives of the Command in Idi Iroko axis of the southwestern state.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday at the Quarry Road, Abeokuta, headquarters of the NCS, the Area Controller of the Command, Sani Madugu, said a similar seizure, which included six used cars, 610 bags of rice, 62 used tyres, 12 means of conveyance, 40 cartons of spaghetti and 15 kegs of vegetable oil, with duty paid value of N51,360,580, was made in Abeokuta axis of the Command.

Madugu, who disclosed that the State Area Command realized N300 million as excise duty monthly from local factories in the state, reiterated the Command’s resolve to tackle smugglers and ensure correct duties are paid into the government coffers.

Meanwhile, the Area Controller said an officer of the anti-smuggling task force, who was inflicted with a deep machete cut by a suspected smuggler while on a routine patrol along Ibeji River, Idogo, was responding to treatment. He added that the Command was on the trail of the smugglers and said they would soon be brought to book.

“Despite the aforementioned event and given the difficult nature of the operational environment, we will continue to stand firm and resolute in discharging the statutory responsibilities bestowed upon us as a service with this dedication, selflessness and uncompromising commitment,” Madugu declared.