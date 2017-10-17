Ogun Customs declares war on smugglers

…Seizes N89m vehicles

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of Nigeria Customs Service, on Monday, declared a ‘total war’ against smugglers in the state.

Controller of the NCS in the state, Sani Madugu, who said the declaration became necessary in the face of various attacks on the men of the command by hoodlums suspected to be smugglers, noted operatives of the command will not be deterred by the confrontation from the smugglers.

Madugu made this declaration, in Abeokuta, while briefing journalists on the seizure from smugglers, three cars worth over N89m and another two vehicles loaded with 220 bags of rice worth N2.4m.

The seized cars included a Porsche Convertible 911 Turbo, 2017 model, a Honda Accord 2012 model and Toyota Corolla 2007 model car.

Similarly, a Ford Explorer jeep used to conceal and transport 35 book size and 21 coconut size wraps of marijuana, was also seized from smugglers, while 21 kegs of vegetable oil worth N79,000 were seized by the customs.

Speaking further, Madugu explained that the Porsche car was intercepted by Customs operatives along one of unauthorised routes in Imeko area of the state, while the bags of rice were intercepted in Abeokuta area.

He added that though the driver of the exotic car escaped with its remote control, his men were able to convey the car to the Quarry Road, Abeokuta headquarters of the NCS.

He, however, reiterated the command’s readiness to combat smugglers in the state, noting no amount of attacks on officers on legitimate duties, by hoodlums, will deter his men from stopping smuggling in the state.

While handing over the seized cannabis to the Public Relations Officer of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, Abdullahi Sar’dauna, Madugu, said the three suspects arrested in connection with the substance, will later be handed over to the sister agency.