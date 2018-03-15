The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Ogun community threatens to dump IBEDC over crazy bills, poor service
14th March 2018 - Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us
14th March 2018 - Super Eagles, Argentina World Cup Group D match sold out
14th March 2018 - NNL boss excited over Samson Siasia Stadium turf
14th March 2018 - CCC: Al Ittihad charters flight for Akwa United clash
14th March 2018 - NBB of C, Monarch Promotions line up WBU fights for April 7
14th March 2018 - Kane out until April with ligament damage
14th March 2018 - Federer: I want to play Nadal
14th March 2018 - Joshua spots Wilder, Parker differences
14th March 2018 - Reps summon sports minister, CBN over $150, 000 foreign grant to AFN
Home / South-west Magazine / Ogun community threatens to dump IBEDC over crazy bills, poor service

Ogun community threatens to dump IBEDC over crazy bills, poor service

— 15th March 2018

Bianca Iboma

Residents of Itele Awori Community Development Committee (CDC), comprising three area CDCs of Itele Awori, Egbejoda-Itele and Ayetoro Itele in Ogun State, have threatened to withdraw their patronage from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC) and switch to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

The community alleged that the electricity company has been dishing out outrageous bills to residents without proportionate electricity supply. They threatened that if the situation was not corrected, they would have no alternative but to withdraw their patronage from IBEDC and switch to the IKEDC, which they believe is more people-friendly.

In a protest letter to the IBDC managing director, signed by the chairmen of the three ACDCs, Alhaji Adeleke Musodiq (Egbejoda), Prince Onaolapo Olatunji (Itele Awori), and Hadji Ayoade Ajisefini (Ayetoro Itele), entitled: “Request to reduce our outrageous bills,” they stated that the development was psychologically affecting residents and demanded immediate action to rectify the anomaly.

The people are angry that despite the fact that they single handedly provided electricity to the community at a huge cost, after many years of staying in darkness, the IBEDC, after connecting the community, has consistently given them exorbitant and outrageous bills:

“All the Community Development Associations (CDAs) spent about N7 million each to ensure that we got electricity. We procured transformers, poles, cables and other electrical accessories without any contribution by the IBEDC.

“However, barely one month after we got electricity, IBEDC started billing our people. This is not really our problem; the problem is that the bills are excessive, outrageous and unheard of. For instance, a one-room apartment with only fan and a lighting point, recently received a monthly bill of N6,700. This has been the case with the electricity company since 2014, when we got light in the community.”

They noted that in 2015, they protested and the bill was stabilised at N3,000 per month for one room apartment, but lamented that since October 2017, the regime of crazy billing had returned, with so many people having psychological problem as a result. They appealed to IBEDC MD to intervene and rectify the anomaly as soon as possible or they would seek refuge in IKEDC, which they alleged does not give more than N3000 per month for one room apartment.

They demanded “that our bills should be pegged at a maximum of N3,000 per month; we believe that this will translate to a minimum of 12 hours per day, judging by the presence of light hours that we had in the past. IKEDC beside us gave our people light for 12 hours at N2,500 per month. That IBEDC should henceforth take charge of repairs and maintenance of our transformers and other electrical accessories.

“The communities have been burdened by these activities since 2014, yet, we receive crazy bills. We also recommend that you extend electricity to other parts of the community and complete installations where necessary.

“For instance, Greenland CDA just repaired their transformer after about 16 months in darkness, but they are yet to be connected back due to stringent conditions by your electricity company.

“That Lafenwa feeder that has been having problems for over six months should be immediately fixed because the people also receive the same outrageous bills, in spite of poor electricity supply.

“That IBEDC should provide meter to all the houses that have connected light in the community, so as to ensure peace.

“We believe that your company will reason with our people and grant our request in order to lessen our burden. However, we are ready to move our light to IKEDC if our request is not granted. We request that you give a formal written reply within one month of the receipt of this letter.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us

— 14th March 2018

BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr has boasted that there are no special plans to man-mark Lionel Messi in their final group game against Argentina in Russia. The Franco-German gaffer maintained in an interview with South African based football magazine, Soccer Laduma that other methods would be employed to stop the Argentine as man-marking…

  • Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

    — 14th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism. Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths. According to him, the call became necessary because…

  • Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma

    — 14th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Benue State, suspected Fulani herdsmen again struck and killed two brothers, Aondowase Guma  and Ahanbee Guma in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Yelwata market on a motorcycle around 8:00pm when they ran…

  • IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer…

  • APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

    — 14th March 2018

    Okwe Obi National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share