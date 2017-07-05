The Sun News
Ogun assures prompt payment of monthly pensions

— 5th July 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State local government pensioners can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has assured  prompt payment of their monthly pensions.

Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Pensions in the state, Mrs. Afolashade Kokumo, gave this assurance at the end of the biometric screening exercise organised by the Bureau and  held in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the exercise was aimed at authenticating the list of the pensioners so as to avoid paying ghost pensioners.

She, however, applauded the pensioners for their cooperation and patience during the exercise.

Commenting on the exercise, Messers Tunde Badru and Sikirulai Abudu, commended the state government for the initiative, noting the introduction of biometric capturing would reduce stress that might be associated with the exercise submitting the subsequent one would be more efficient.

