Cover / National
CONSENSUS CANDIDATES OGUN APC

Ogun APC picks consensus candidates for House of Assembly

— 11th September 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, yesterday, at a stakeholders meeting, picked consensus candidates for the 2019 House of Assembly election.

READ ASLO: Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers

Candidates were adopted for 23, out of the 26 seats, at the exercise conducted at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta.

They emerged after all aspirants from all constituencies met to pick the most suitable candidate among them.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who announced the outcome of the exercise, said it was demonstration of the transparent, democratic ideals of the APC.

He said the arrangement, witnessed by elected party members and political appointees, was peaceful and accepted by all.

The governor thanked the aspirants for their cooperation and urged the candidates to prepare for the election.

He said candidates for the three remaining seats as well as those of the National Assembly seats will be concluded today.

All candidates, in their acceptance speeches, commended the party and Amosun for the rancour-free exercise.

