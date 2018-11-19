“I will not blame any other person than my governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and what he did is also universal with most governors in the country.”

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Abudu Balogun represented Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber between 2011 and 2015, on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) which later merged with other parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC). He speaks on the crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of APC.

What is responsible for the current crisis in the APC in Ogun State?

Well, crisis is a very large word to use. I will say that there is a disagreement within the party. In politics we disagree to agree. What led to this disagreement? For me, I will not blame any other person than my governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and what he did is also universal with most governors presently serving in the country. Until we are able to take the hands of the governors off party administration in the country, we will continue to have these problems. I think it is an aberration that the governors are called the leaders of the party in their states. I believe that governors, just like other office holders, should face their duties, rather than getting involved in party administration.

Party administration, should be left with the party administrators as it was done in the days of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The disagreement was caused by the high-handedness of some of our governors, particularly my own governor. A lot of people are looking at it from the last primaries, but I will take it from the congresses.

How do you mean?

Don’t forget that we had crisis in the party in 2014 which made some of us to leave

the party with our leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba. By 2015, our leaders in Yoruba land, Senator Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande

and all the governors in the South West reconciled all that were aggrieved and urged us to move on. It was based on the reconciliation that everybody returned to the party and as a follow up to that, we also held a meeting with Amosun. When we say we, I meant members of the 7th Assembly caucus, all the Senators and members of the House of Representatives. We met with him to tell him that there was no crisis and that we don’t want any more crisis in Ogun State.

At the reconciliation meeting which was widely reported in the media, the governor reminded us that we have had crisis and that he does not want us to have further crisis again in the forthcoming primaries and elections. He said he was interested in the governorship slot and that he was looking at the Yewa-Awori zone of the state to produce the person that will succeed him and solicited our cooperation in this regards.

We were 12 or 15 at the meeting and he insisted that the governorship slot is his only interest. He told us that he would not get involved in other political offices, saying it was our local arrangements. The governor said he knew that some people from Ogun East are eyeing the governorship seat, that he would appeal to them to see reason why they should support Yewa Agenda. But on the day of the congresses, he came with a prepared list for party positions and we were just told to vote and affirm and since we had made up our minds that we don’t want crisis again within the party in the state, we just allowed the sleeping dog to lie.

For the party primaries, Mr. Governor wrote 40 names for all the 40 offices in a state that is as sophisticated as Ogun State, and called it consensus arrangement. Who reached the consensus? Where was it reached? I don’t know because I was an aspirant for House of Representatives for Ijebu North, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency. Nobody reached any consensus with me. We are about three or four in my constituency and what I heard next was that the governor has picked somebody. I rejected the move and said all aspirants should be allowed to go to the field and contest for the position. The governor, as far as I’m concerned is the cause of the crisis arising from the primaries. He wrote 40 names and did not carry anybody along and failed to consult anyone, even the leader of the party in the state, at least the national leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was not consulted. If Mr. Governor is the leader of the party in the state, by APC arrangement we have a national leader in the state. How would my governor be promoting candidates’ names without the courtesy of going to meet Osoba, to reconcile with him as regards the primaries? He never did that. He was all alone nominating people for 40 elective positions. Where is that done in a political party? All other aspirants feel that the governor was trying to short-change them, more so that we have agreed at our stakeholders meeting as directed by the national leadership of the party that we should go for direct primaries.