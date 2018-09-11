– The Sun News
11th September 2018 -  Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun
11th September 2018 - Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, dies in London
11th September 2018 - Invasion of Clark’s residence: Ijaw nation won’t be intimidated – Dickson 
11th September 2018 - Gowon to speak at 2nd LEAD Leadership Summit in Lagos
11th September 2018 - 2019: Niger PDP clears 61 aspirants for Assembly seats
11th September 2018 - President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism
11th September 2018 - Houses, farmlands submerged as flood hits 7 Edo communities 
11th September 2018 - PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang
11th September 2018 - Minister hinges abrupt end of league on poor leadership
11th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms
 Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun

— 11th September 2018

Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described the just concluded consensus by the party in the state as a “poorly scripted dramatic fiction” by the state governor.

Abiodun, also vowed to defeat the consensus governorship candidate of the party, Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, at the direct primary, through the support of members of the APC in the state.

The gubernatorial aspirant stated these, on Monday, in Iperu-Remo, while hosting the 236 ward and 20 local government coordinators. The meeting was to further sensitise the coordinators on the ongoing continuous membership registration of APC.

He, however, urged his supporters to stand firm, emphasizing, “We are going to have a direct primary as instructed by the National Working Committee of our great party and we shall win”.

READ ALSO: N1.6b fraud: Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused

In his remark at the meeting, Chairman of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bode Mustapha, disclosed that they were at the meeting in solidarity with the aspiration of Abiodun, which according to him, has the capability and competence to espouse good governance.

Mustapha, who was the Director General of Governor Amosun’s re-election campaign in 2015, noted that the consensus gubernatorial candidate presented by the party was a farce, saying “It was unilaterally done by the governor against the values and ideals of our party which promote true democracy”.

The NDIC chairman, therefore, declared that Abiodun remained the most credible and most qualified aspirant who can take Ogun State to greater heights and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.

