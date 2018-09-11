 Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described the just concluded consensus by the party in the state as a “poorly scripted dramatic fiction” by the state governor.

Abiodun, also vowed to defeat the consensus governorship candidate of the party, Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, at the direct primary, through the support of members of the APC in the state.

The gubernatorial aspirant stated these, on Monday, in Iperu-Remo, while hosting the 236 ward and 20 local government coordinators. The meeting was to further sensitise the coordinators on the ongoing continuous membership registration of APC.

He, however, urged his supporters to stand firm, emphasizing, “We are going to have a direct primary as instructed by the National Working Committee of our great party and we shall win”.

In his remark at the meeting, Chairman of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bode Mustapha, disclosed that they were at the meeting in solidarity with the aspiration of Abiodun, which according to him, has the capability and competence to espouse good governance.

Mustapha, who was the Director General of Governor Amosun’s re-election campaign in 2015, noted that the consensus gubernatorial candidate presented by the party was a farce, saying “It was unilaterally done by the governor against the values and ideals of our party which promote true democracy”.

The NDIC chairman, therefore, declared that Abiodun remained the most credible and most qualified aspirant who can take Ogun State to greater heights and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.