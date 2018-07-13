– The Sun News
Ogun: Agura of Gbagura joins ancestors
Agura of GBAGURA

Ogun: Agura of Gbagura joins ancestors

— 13th July 2018

The Agura of Gbagura, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Halidu Laloko, Sobekun II, has joined his ancestors.

The monarch, who passed on after a protracted illness on Thursday, became a traditional ruler in 1980.

As at press time, yesterday evening, the Gbagura Traditional Council, as well as the state government, had yet to make official pronouncements on the monarch’s death.

It could not be ascertained whether the traditional ruler breathed his last at his private residence or at hospital.

But, palace sources, who confirmed the death, said a formal announcement will be made after certain traditional rites have been performed.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, could not be reached for comments, yesterday night.

