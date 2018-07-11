The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD
11th July 2018 - Gambari, others to speak on conflict reporting at 10th Wole Soyinka centre lecture
11th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of paternity bill
11th July 2018 - Guber poll: Groups protest clamour for zoning to Osun West
11th July 2018 - Time to outlaw security vote
11th July 2018 - HELEN JOHN 08184375166
10th July 2018 - AI Report: We’re not defensiv, says FG
10th July 2018 - Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi
10th July 2018 - Anambra community denies imposition of N1m burial levy
10th July 2018 - Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages
Home / South-west Magazine / Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD
Ogun: AGGRIEVED APC members defect to AD

Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD

— 11th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, have formally announced their defection to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ahead of 2019 elections.

The defected party members, who were chiefly supporters of Senator Solomon Adeola, listed “politics of exclusion and undemocratic practices,” as their reasons for defecting to AD.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi and currently representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, reportedly opted out of the governorship race in Ogun State, on the platform of APC.

Addressing reporters at the Ogun State NUJ Secretariat, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, yesterday, the defectors, under the aegis of De-Democrats, further claimed they were schemed out of the APC due to alleged undemocratic practices of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Speaking on behalf of the decamped members, Adekunle Adesina said various attempts to get justice did not receive favourable response from the national leadership of the party.
Adesina, who is the immediate past Ogun Central Senatorial chairman of APC, further said with over 40,000 members, spread across the 236 wards, the group also has members in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) who supported Adeola’s ambition.

“It is important to state at this point in time that Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has decided to excuse himself from the governorship race in order to avoid engineering any crisis in the Ogun State APC.

“However, we members of De-Democrats are determined to continue our agitation for internal party democracy and majority rule in the politics of Ogun State. One of such undemocratic practices of the governor is the unilateral removal of seven party chairmen, who were duly elected at the 2014 party congress.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWMAKERS

AI Report: We’re not defensiv, says FG

— 10th July 2018

  Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said its response to Amnesty International’s (AI) report on human rights in the country, had never been defensive. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its Executive Secretary, Mr…

  • Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi

    — 10th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Human and vehicular movements were, on Tuesday, temporarily grounded in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital as suspected Fulani herdsmen blocked the old Enugu road in the state capital with their herds of cattle. The blockage which started at about 3:10pm during a light rain shower lasted for several minutes. It obstructed free flow…

  • Anambra community denies imposition of N1m burial levy

    — 10th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The tradition ruler of Eziowelle community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Michael Okonkwo Etusi, has denied the alleged imposition of N1 million levy to bereaved families before burial of dead persons in the community. The monarch while briefing newsmen alongside the President General of the community…

  • Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages

    — 10th July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Over 50 People were reported to have been killed in another bloody attack, on Monday night, in several communities bothering Adamawa and Taraba States. Locals told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa villages in Numan Local Government area…

  • CRISIS

    Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin

    — 10th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A 34-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, was today arraigned before an Evboriaria Special Grade Court in Benin City, for fraud and parading himself as a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC). The accused who was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud and impersonation, was also alleged to have collected the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share