Ogun 2019: Youth group vows to mobilise support for Adeola

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, the Ogun West Youth Democratic Vanguard (OWEYDV), has declared that it would mobilise Yewa-Awori youths to support the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.

The group equally urged all socio-cultural and political groups in Ogun West to work together and ensure that Sen. Adeola, who, according to the group, has the best chance of actualising the zone’s dream of producing the next governor come 2019, emerges as the first governor from Ogun West.

The declaration was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, on Thursday, by the Publicity Secretary of OWEYDV, Ogunleye Akinola.

It noted that though Ogun West presently parades array of competent and experienced personalities to succeed the incumbent governor, Sen. Adeola remains the only candidate whose acceptability cuts across the state.

According to the group, apart from the fact that the senator is the most popular among the governorship aspirants from Ogun West, his acceptability across the party line, put him in a good stead to clinch the governorship seat in 2019.

While lauding the Ogun West Consultative Forum for endorsing Adeola, after nine months of analysing the strength of each aspirants, OWEYDV, said it would soon embark on a massive support drive across the three senatorial districts, to canvass support for Yayi, particularly among the youths.

“Without mincing words, having critically analysed the political situation ahead of 2019 elections, particularly the governorship of Ogun State, OWEYDV, has declared total support for the Senator Adeola.

“Apart from being an experienced politicians, having been in the political system since 1999, Yayi’s popularity throughout the state, stands him out among the rest.

“Therefore, we declare out total support for his aspiration and believe in his ability to break the jinx of Ogun West’s inability to produce governor since 1976.

“Very soon, our group will start to mobilise its resources to further market Yayi to the rest of Ogun State, particularly among the youth. If our people in Ogun West are sincere and serious about producing the next governor, they must unite and resist any attempt to impose any other candidate on them. We must ensure that we get it right this time around,” the group stated.