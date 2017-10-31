The Sun News
Ogun 2019: You’re all ‘sell-outs’, Forum tells Yewa-Awori Elders

— 31st October 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A group of youths which styled itself as Yewa-Awori Young Professionals Forum (YAYPF) has warned elders of Ogun West Senatorial District against making inflammable statements capable of denying the zone of the opportunity to govern the state come 2019.

The Forum also called on all sons and daughters of the senatorial district, both at home and in the Diaspora, to rise up and resist all attempts by some selfish individuals who may want to jeopardise the Yewa-Awori’s collective political aspirations for their selfish interests.

In a statement issued and signed by YAYPF’s National Chairman, Engr. Demola Edun and the National Secretary, Mrs. Dupe Olabode, the youths distanced themselves from the position of the Ogun West Elders Council under the chairmanship of Chief Mohammed Ajibola Olagbaye over the political misfortunes of the zone over the years.

Edun, in the statement, said the Yewa-Awori Young Professionals was miffed by the recent attack from the Ogun West elders on the personality of the former governor of the state, Aremo Segun Osoba. The Forum said it was not oblivious of the fact that “some members of this so-called elders’ council are indeed working for their pay master” in an attempt to silence other highly intelligence sons and daughters of the zone over the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It would be recalled that leadership of the Ogun West Elders Council under Olagbaye had came hard on Chief Osoba over the statement credited to him at the birthday ceremony of the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Deacon Poju Adeyemi where he was quoted as saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not zone the governorship seat to any section of the state ahead of the 2019 polls.

The elders’ council had also criticised the former governor for his role at championing the governorship ambition of Senator Olamilekan Adeola also known as”YAYI”.Reacting to the attack on Osoba however, the Young Professionals from the Yewa-Awori axis of Ogun West Senatorial District condemned the attack on the former governor whom they said had told the truth over political happenings in the state.While lamenting that Ogun West elders are usually the problem of the zone, the Forum wondered why elders from the zone “always sell-out” each time a credible candidate from the zone surfaces for governorship election in the state.

“They have started again as they are now attacking Chief Osoba whom they knew is the brain behind Yayi’s political movement and electioneering agenda in the state”.”These same set of people who are now attacking Chief Osoba were the one who greatly benefitted from him before, yet, they are now castigating him because of his support for Yayi”.

“We have meticulously studied what they said during that ill-motivated press conference and going by their statements, it is obvious that they are acting out an already prepared script of their pay-master since they said wherever Amosun goes, they would also go”.”But it saddened our hearts that our elders could reduce themselves to such an errand boys with myopic thinking. It is also sad that they are all bad students and followers of history, else, how could they forget so soon, what Chief Osoba did for Ogun West Senatorial district? “.”We wish to put the record straight that Chief Osoba was the first governor of the state to put the Yewa-Awori zone in an enviable position when he appointed Deacon Poju Adeyemi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) between year 1999 and 2003.”

Aside from Olamilekan Adeola, a.k.a. “YAYI”, who else among these politicians can match him in intellectual know-how, money and exposure? Are they not aware of the statement made by the Rt. Hon. Speaker Suraju Adekunbi Ishola who said the State Assembly under him could not criticise Amosun because of their political aspirations come 2019? Are we now ready to allow these politicians who do not genuinely love Ogun West Senatorial zone to give us someone who would be their stooge?”.”It is high time we open our eyes. We should not allow personal interests of those politicians to scuttle our chance of clinching the ticket and consequently administer the affairs of this state”, the statement reads.

The forum however, appealed to all sons and daughter, both home and abroad to rise up and defend a genuine cause that would make credible and best the Ogun West indigene become the governor of the state come year 2019 without attacking being ungrateful to the personality of Chief Osoba.

