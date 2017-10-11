Ogun 2019: Yewa descendants meet in London

Prominent sons and daughters of Yewa area of Ogun State, on the guise of the Yewa Descendants Union UK and Ireland are currently in London for the Yewa Day conference.

The Ogun State indigenes were joined by Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progresives Congress (APC) for the state’s governorship seat for the 2019 elections.

The resolutution of the conference was unknown as at press time, it was however gathered that the meet was also to ganner support for the gubernatorial ambition of Sen. Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.

Among those at the London meeting included Rt Hon Suraj Adekunbi, Speaker Ogun State House of Assembly, a former governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), Chief Adetunji Ebo, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Hon. Babatunde Olaotan – HBO, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Chief Maiyegun, Chief Mrs Abimbola Ebo.