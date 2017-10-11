Ogun 2019: Yewa descendants meet in London
— 11th October 2017
Prominent sons and daughters of Yewa area of Ogun State, on the guise of the Yewa Descendants Union UK and Ireland are currently in London for the Yewa Day conference.
The Ogun State indigenes were joined by Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progresives Congress (APC) for the state’s governorship seat for the 2019 elections.
The resolutution of the conference was unknown as at press time, it was however gathered that the meet was also to ganner support for the gubernatorial ambition of Sen. Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.
Among those at the London meeting included Rt Hon Suraj Adekunbi, Speaker Ogun State House of Assembly, a former governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), Chief Adetunji Ebo, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Hon. Babatunde Olaotan – HBO, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Chief Maiyegun, Chief Mrs Abimbola Ebo.
The reporter of this article is obviously biased. The pattern of the write up shows clearly he is a Yayi apologist.
My point is based on the way he described GNI who even a blind man knows has been contesting for the Ogun guber race for sometime now. Hence how come would anyone refer to him as an EX guber candidate? We all know and BELIEVE he is the well-known Yewa candidate in the present race.
I watched the video where both Yayi and GNI were at the Yewa Union UK party and anyone can testify to the fact that he was towering in his appearance and dance steps.
So Mr. Writer if you dont want your paper labelled and seen as been biased, desist from partial reportage and be transparent and unapologetic.
Yewa l,okan, Yewa lo maa se! A o fe Tekobo!