Ogun 2019: Stay clear of politicians using Ijebu name for personal gains

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Ogun State, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has warned the indigenes of Ijebuland to steer clear of any individual, politicians or group of people, using the name of Ijebu people to collect money from any governorship aspirant.

Oba Adetona gave this warning during the annual Christian Prayer organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ijebu Zone, held on Tuesday, at the Awujale Palace Pavilion.

The event had in attendance a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Otunba Subomi Balogun, APC governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal, Jide Awosedo, among others.

The Awujale, who spoke in parables about his desire for an Ijebu to become the next governor of Ogun State, said, “some people recently came to me here in the Palace to discuss the politics of succession in Ogun State, saying Ijebus were about to be cheated of their turn in 2019.

“These people are politicians, and normally, I do not dabble into politics, because most of them are dishonest”

“They have since proved me right, because their work so far has shown they have no love of Ijebuland at heart. They are only after what they can get for themselves”.

In his subtle reference to the agitation for an Ijebu person to become the governor in 2019, the monarch said: “Let’s be prayerful. Nothing is impossible with prayers. Our star will still shine in Ijebuland. We are often worried when things are like these. But we must have faith, because Ijebu has always shone. We will shine again. Let’s keep our focus on God. With prayers, God will fulfill our dreams”.

On the state of roads across Ijebuland, the Awujale assured the gathering that Governor Ibikunle Amosun had promised that ongoing road projects would be completed with new ones carried out as well.

“Our governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured me that the bad roads in Ijebuland will soon be a thing of the past. But we pray that this promise is fulfilled,” he added.

Speaking, CAN Chairman in Ijebuland, Rev. Richard Oladele, who toed Awujale’s submission, noted “2019 will bring forth a new thing in Ogun State from Ijebuland”

“Our people should go and register to vote. Get your voter’s card. We need a governor who will bring real development to Ogun State.”

Oladele, however, urged the Ogun State government to complete all ongoing road projects ahead of the raining season in order to ease the hardship of commuters.