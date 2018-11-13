Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Rotimi Paseda, has assured traditional rulers in the state of his readiness to strengthen the traditional institution, if elected governor come 2019.

Paseda added that his administration will reverse the trend of non involvement of traditional rulers in policy making and implementation by the state government.

He spoke on Tuesday at a meeting with Igbesa Council of Chiefs, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, as part his consultative visits to traditional councils in the state.

According to Paseda, traditional rulers in the state, under his watch, will no longer take instructions from ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

He recalled that during the Western Region government led by late Obafemi Awolowo, royal fathers played vital roles in terms of policy making and governance.

He, therefore, promised to improve the welfare of traditional rulers to enable them play their roles, particularly, in the area of ensuring communal peace and harmony.

“I want to return government to the Awolowo era where traditional rulers were given roles to play in policy making and implementation of the government. If we want our communities to develop, we must involve the monarchs in all government policies”. Paseda submitted.