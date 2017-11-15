Ogun 2019: My appointees’ll be 100% home-based – Sen. Adeola

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Tuesday, declared that if given the mandate in 2019, 100 percent of his cabinet members would be Ogun-based.

He said rather than bringing in outsiders under the guise of technocrats, he would appoint consultants and special advisers who are also indigenes to assist on technical matters.

He, however, hit back at his critics who tagged him “Tekobo,” and challenged them to trace the trajectory of past governors including the incumbent in the state, noting “no democratically elected governor who had served in Ogun State would claim not to have roots in Lagos State”.

He also said that the humongous fund needed to prosecute governorship project could only be found in Lagos State insisting, “everyone who has governed Ogun State was one way or the other connected to Lagos”.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, stated these during a courtesy visit to the palace of Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite in Imeko, as part of his consultative meeting with stakeholders in the state.

He specifically pointed out that former governors Olabisi Onabanjo, Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun had all been successful in Lagos before their becoming governors.

Adeola said: “The truth is that if you want to run for governor in Ogun State, you can’t find the huge amount of money required here in Ogun State except Lagos.”

“Your Royal Highness, they have been shouting that I am coming from Lagos. Is there anybody who has governed Ogun State without any root in Lagos?

“Our Baba, Aremu Osoba, he was MD of DailyTimes in Ikeja, Baba Olabisi Onabanjo had office at Tincan Island in Apapa, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has his office in Maryland and the present governor, has his own office at Palm Grove area, all in Lagos State.

“Why is it now that it comes to Yewa/Awori’s turn that they are shouting “Tekobo”?

“Again, if you examine it critically, none of these governors have emerged without the connection or support of Lagos.

“I put it on record, I am not fighting Amosun. He is my elder brother and present governor of my state.

“The only issue between us is the claim that I am from Lagos. But Amosun was also from Lagos. This to me, however, should not create any issue.

“I was a member of the Lagos House of Assembly. I was at House of Representatives and now at Senate. I was Special Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu. So, I have the credentials to turnaround the fortunes of Ogun State.”

Sen. Adeola, however, promised to appoint 100 percent of his cabinet members from Ogun State and ensure that all neglected communities given needed attention with provision of roads, health centres, schools, tourist centres among other amenities, if given the mandate in 2019.

In his remarks, Oba Olanite, who stated that Ogun West has been relegated to the background, tasked Adeola not to renege on his promises if he emerges as governor of Ogun State.

“Many politicians have visited us during campaign period and made empty promises. I want you to remember all the promises you have made when your wishes come to pass,” Onimeko said.

The gubernatorial hopeful later held meetings with traditional chiefs in the town, artisans and some politicians. He also met with a renowned retired Professor of History, Anthony Asiwaju at his Imeko residence.