Ogun 2019: KLM commends Amosun for zoning arrangement

Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro (KLM), has commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun for giving the people of Ogun West Senatorial district comprising Yewa/Awori the rare opportunity to produce the next governor of the state in 2019.

The Commissioner lamented that since the creation of the state in 1976, the people of the zone had been marginalized by the successive administrations, adding that the arrangement ‘would bring an end to the era of neglect just as our people will begin to enjoy the dividend of democracy we all fought for’’.

His words: Governor Ibikunle Amosun has written his name in gold by coming up with his declaration that only a credible candidate from Yewa Awori will succeed him in 2019. Our people will never forget him for taking this bold step.”

Narrating the old pattern of succession, he said: “Let me take you down the memory lane. In 1979, Chief Bisi Onabanjo from Ijebu won the governorship election on the platform of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

“He was represented by the party in 1983 and won again. An Egba man, Chief Segun Osoba, succeeded Onabanjo in 1993. He returned in 1999 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) as the executive governor of the state.

“In 2003, Gbenga Daniel came in through the PDP on the ticket of Remo and he ruled for eight years before Senator Amosu took over power in 2011. In all these, the Ogun West was totally excluded from the political equation.’’

Mobolorunduro, who is aspiring to succeed Amosun promised to sustain the achievement of the present administration.