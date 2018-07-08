The Sun News
Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support

8th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two-time governorship candidate in Ogun and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Party (ADC), Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, on Friday, met with the Ogun State Executive of the party and sought for its support, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Speaking during the visit to the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Isiaka, who tagged the meeting “consultation and declaration” visit, stressed that his mission was to formally present himself as an aspirant on the platform of the ADC and also share his plans and programmes for the people.

He said, “For me, I have been around Ogun state for a while contesting in 2011 and 2015. I am contesting again because I believe governance can be better conducted in a way that helps the people. In the last two years, I have run a Movement, The Believe Movement, which is built around values re-orientation and promotion of good governance. This Movement has now been emptied into the ADC because I can relate with the party’s philosophy and manifesto.

“Since moving into the party, this is the first formal consultation I am making as regards my 2019 ambition and there is no better place to start than with the state executive. After now, I will extend the consultations round the twenty local governments; where I will be meeting party faithful, stakeholders and the electorate in those locations”.

Iskaka, otherwise known as GNI, used the event to restate his plans to make life more abundant for Ogun State through a revitalised blueprint that will soon be publicly unveiled.

“My manifesto is a suite of programmes called ‘Seven Steps to Abundance’ which has Education, Healthcare, Job creation, Economic Growth, Rural Integration, Social Infrastructure and Border Towns Development as some of its major highlights”. He pointed out.

He commended the party leadership under Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, noting that the party had gained traction within a short time.

Isiaka, equally, urged the party to quickly make available, guidelines to all aspirants ahead of the 2019 elections.

Responding, the ADC state chairman, Gbolade Osinowo, said he was highly impressed with the governorship aspirant’s demeanour and intimidating profile.

“Listening to GNI speak, he comported himself and exuded intelligence. He has justified today that he is truly a first class graduate because his speech was simply gubernatorial”. Osinowo noted.

He, therefore, urged party faithful to be more united and work to unseat the current administration in the state.

 

