Ogun 2019: 'Four PDP lawmakers'll defect to APC soon'

25th September 2017

By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, has disclosed that four serving members of the Ogun State House of Assembly will soon defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He equally hinted that a serving councillor elected on the platform of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) as well as more of his political associates would defect to APC, to shore up the party in preparation for the 2019 general election.

Akinlade, who angles for the gubernatorial ticket of APC and recently defected to the ruling party,  however, said the APC in Ogun State, must prepare to accommodate influx of defectors from other parties ahead of the 2019 elections.

The former lawmaker stated these at the weekend in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, while formally declaring his ambition before the leaders and members of APC in Ogun West Senatorial District.

Akinlade, who was in the lower chamber of the National Assembly between 2003 and 2015, promised to build on the achievements of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, if given the APC ticket and voted into office.

“I have the experience, I have the connection and I have what it takes to take our state to the next level. I have come with added value to APC. APC has value already and my own value with that of APC will take Ogun State to another level. I want to tell you that, soon, four serving members of the Ogun State House of Assembly are coming with me (to APC),” he said.

Akinlade, who unveiled his five-point agenda for the state, assured that he would run a people-centred government and create special recognition for women and youth through empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He pledged to ensure holistic economic policy by harnessing the state’s comparative advantage in the three Free Trade Zones of Olokola, Kajola and Agbara.

Speaking earlier, the Ogun West APC senatorial chairman, Alhaji Bashir Fadairo, said Akinlade had been directed by the party leadership to embark on consultation with members across the state.

Fadairo noted that the former lawmaker remained a grassroots mobiliser with wealth of experience in politics and governance and appealed to other aspirants within the party to conduct their activities orderly and shun divisive actions.

