Ogun 2019: Ex-Gov. Daniel’s aide, 50 others dump PDP for APC

— 11th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former Special Adviser to the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Youth and Sports, Raheem Ajayi, otherwise known as Baglo, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi was received into the party on behalf of Governor Ibikunle Amosun by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tolu Odebiyi and the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekumbi, on Friday at Imasayi, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor’s aide, who joined the APC alongside 50 leaders and members of PDP, said he defected to the ruling party because “it has decided to field an Ogun West man in the 2019 gubernatorial election”.

“My primary aim of getting involved in political process especially in Ogun State is to better the lots of my people. Part of which is getting one of us, a Yewa-Awori man, elected the Governor of the State. The party that that has assured of that is the APC, especially when my former party has demonstrated otherwise.
”It has become not only expedient but imperative at this very critical time of our life as a people to support such a party which will make our 42 year political struggle a reality.
Since the creation of our dear state, no one from Ogun West has been elected governor, whereas Ogun East and Central have produced two Governors each at different times. APC has decided to zone the governorship slot to Ogun west, that’s why I am joining the party”, Ajayi added.

He, however, lauded Amosun-led administration in the state for redefining governance and building legacy infrastructure as well as securing lives and property of the citizenry.

Ajayi, equally, commended the governor for declaring support for a Yewa-Awori governorship candidate in 2019, insisting he dumped his former party because it declared it would zone its governorship slot to Ogun East.

Welcoming the defectors, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, said that he was happy that Ajayi decided to team up with APC to ensure Ogun West produce a governor come 2019.

Also, the Chief of staff to the Governor, Tolu Odebiyi, described the coming of Ajayi into APC “as a proof that Ogun West is going to the 2019 race with a united house.

