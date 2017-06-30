Ogun 2019: APC’ll suffer PDP’s 2011 fate – Adeyanju

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adeyanju, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would suffer the same fate that befell PDP in 2011 in Ogun State, which prevented the PDP from clinching the governorship seat.

Adeyanju, who said that the imminent polarisation of the APC in Ogun State was inevitable, equally expressed confidence that APC, just as PDP in 2011, would fail to produce governor come 2019.

According to him, the APC would soon erupt into internal crisis as soon as different power blocs started to jostle for the soul of the party in order to produce its governorship candidate in 2019, saying PDP stands a better chance of producing Governor Amosun’s successor.

The PDP national auditor made these known on Friday when he spoke at a stakeholders meeting of Ogun State chapter of the party, held in Ota.

Adeyanju, who admitted that PDP has been battling with its own inter party crisis, however, expressed optimism that the party would come out a formidable family as soon as the Supreme Court decides on the party leadership case before it.

He, therefore, charged chieftains and members of the party in the state to be steadfast and continue to mobilize more people into PDP in preparation for the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, a Third Republic House of Representatives member and PDP stalwart in Ogun State, Segun Seriki, at the meeting, declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat in 2019.

Seriki, who hails from Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun East senatorial district, explained that he decided to join the gubernatorial race in order to ensure good governance for the people in the state, especially those in the marginalised areas of the state.